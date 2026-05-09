中英對照讀新聞》India’s Modi expands reach, clinching opposition stronghold 印度總理莫迪擴大勢力版圖 攻下反對黨重鎮

印度總理兼印度人民黨領袖莫迪4日抵達新德里的政黨總部，準備發表勝選演說。（歐新社）

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Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dominated national politics for years, but analysts say this week’s election victory in opposition-held West Bengal state could mark a watershed moment for his party’s Hindu nationalist agenda.

印度總理納倫德拉．莫迪長年主導國內政局，但分析家指出，本週在反對黨執政的西孟加拉邦的選舉勝利，可能成為其政黨推動印度教民族主義路線的重要分水嶺。

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Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept polls in the key eastern state of more than 100 million people, winning 206 of the 294 assembly seats, according to results announced Monday, for its first-ever victory in West Bengal.

根據週一公布的結果，莫迪所屬的印度人民黨在這個人口超過一億的東部大邦選舉中大勝，在294席的邦議會中拿下206席，首次贏得西孟加拉邦勝利。

Analysts say the BJP’s victory is one of its most significant since Modi was first elected prime minister in 2014, expanding its dominance beyond the Hindi-speaking heartland of north and central India.

分析家認為，這場勝利是印度人民黨自2014年莫迪首次出任總理以來最具指標性的成果之一，也象徵其勢力已從北部與中部以印地語人口為主的核心區域，進一步擴展至其他地區。

While many voters were drawn by the focus on development and jobs, the win also capped efforts to win over Indians worried that Modi’s nationalist agenda harms minorities.

雖然聚焦發展與就業議題吸引到許多選民，但這次勝選也象徵著該黨爭取擔心莫迪民族主義議程會傷害少數族群的印度民眾的努力，終於有所成果。

新聞辭典

watershed moment：分水嶺時刻、轉捩點。例句：The invention of the smartphone was a watershed moment in technology history.（智慧型手機的發明是科技史上的一個分水嶺時刻。）

sweep：釋義：動詞，席捲、橫掃、全勝。例句：The team swept all five matches.（這支隊伍橫掃了全部五場比賽。）

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