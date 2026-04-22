中英對照讀新聞》Thai police go undercover as lion dancers to nab a serial burglar 泰國警方喬裝成舞獅者 逮捕1名連續犯案的竊賊

泰國舞獅慶祝農曆新年。（歐新社）

◎ 管淑平

When Thai police were having trouble catching a serial burglar, they came up with a creative plan: going undercover in a traditional lion costume to get close to their elusive quarry.

當泰國警方在追捕1名連續犯案的竊賊卻遭遇困難時，他們想出1個有創意的計畫：穿上傳統舞獅裝偽裝，來接近其行蹤飄忽的目標。

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Video footage released by the Bangkok police department showed officers hidden beneath a red-and-gold lion costume dancing toward the suspect as he, identified as a 33-year-old man, wandered through a Lunar New Year fair at a temple in Nonthaburi.

曼谷警方公布的影片顯示，員警藏身在紅金色相間的舞獅裝下，邊舞獅邊接近嫌犯，當時這名33歲男子正在暖武里府1座寺廟，逛農曆新年市集。

Moments later, the officer who was holding the lion’s papier-mache head lunges at the suspect and swiftly pins the man to the ground.

不久後，拿著紙製舞獅頭的員警突然撲向嫌犯，迅速將他壓制在地。

Police said they had attempted to arrest the man several times, but he was quick to spot police officers and ran off.

警方說，他們多次試圖逮捕該男子，但他總是很快發現員警並且脫逃。

The Lunar New Year celebrations are common in Thailand, and lion dances are often part of the festivities, providing the perfect cover for the operation.

泰國普遍會慶祝農曆新年，舞獅常是節慶活動的一部分，正好為這次行動提供完美的掩護。

新聞辭典

undercover：形容詞或副詞，臥底的，喬裝的。例句：The officer worked undercover to catch the thief.（那名員警喬裝辦案以逮捕小偷。）

run off：片語，（為了躲避某人或事物）迅速跑開、逃跑。例句：The suspect ran off when he saw the police approaching.（嫌犯看到警方接近就迅速逃跑。）

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