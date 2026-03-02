中英對照讀新聞》Paramount to buy Warner Bros Discovery in $110 billion deal as Netflix bows out of race派拉蒙將以1110億美元收購華納兄弟探索，網飛退出賽局

派拉蒙與華納兄弟達成1110億美元收購協議。（法新社）

◎魏國金

Warner Bros Discovery has agreed to be acquired by Paramount Skydance in a $110 billion deal, ending a high-stakes bidding war after Netflix walked away from its agreement with the HBO Max owner.

華納兄弟探索公司已同意以1110億美元被派拉蒙天舞集團收購，在網飛退出與這家HBO Max母公司的協議後，結束一場鉅額賭注的搶購戰。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The deal, with an equity value of $81 billion, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, the companies said on Friday.

這項股權價值810億美元的交易，預計2026年第3季完成，這兩家公司週五表示。

The merger would create a media powerhouse, combining major studios and networks such as CNN and CBS to compete more aggressively, as streaming has upended the industry by drawing audiences away from traditional linear TV.

隨著串流媒體顛覆產業，將觀眾吸引離開傳統的有線電視，這項併購將創造出一個結合主要製片廠與電視網，比如美國有線電視新聞網、哥倫比亞廣播公司，以利更激進競爭的媒體巨頭。

Netflix declined to match Paramount’s latest $31-per-share offer, which Warner Bros deemed superior to the streaming pioneer’s $27.75-per-share agreement for its studio and streaming assets.

網飛拒絕與派拉蒙最新每股31美元的要約較勁，華納兄弟認定該價碼優於這家串流先驅以每股27.75美元收購其製片廠與串流資產的協議。

新聞辭典

bow out：退出、辭職。例句：He bowed out of this project.（他退出這項計畫）。

high-stakes：高風險的、賭注大的、意義重大的。例句：It is a high-stakes play for both sides.（這對雙方都是高風險的競賽）。

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法