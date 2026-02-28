中英對照讀新聞》Viral ’Chinese Trump’ wins laughs on both sides of Pacific 「中國川普」爆紅，太平洋兩岸笑聲不斷

川普模仿者陳睿在重慶和粉絲大跳YMCA熱舞，這首歌正是川普標誌性的登場配樂。（法新社）

◎ 國際新聞中心

Outstretching his hands in a signature Donald Trump pose, impersonator Ryan Chen mimics the US president’s voice and gestures with such accuracy that he has become a social media phenomenon with his funny videos.

模仿者陳睿雙手一攤，擺出唐納．川普的招牌姿勢，再加上極為神似的聲音與肢體動作，讓他憑藉搞笑短片迅速竄紅，成為社群媒體上的現象級人物。

The 42-year-old from southwest China does not engage in political satire—a minefield in the country that can lead to account suspension—but has amassed millions of followers across Instagram, TikTok and Chinese platforms.

這位來自中國西南部的42歲男子刻意避開政治諷刺——在中國這可是個「地雷區」，稍有不慎就可能被封閉帳號——但他已在Instagram、TikTok以及中國各大平台累積了數百萬粉絲。

"Trump is an endless well that never runs dry, because he draws more online traffic than anyone else on the planet," Chen told AFP in his hometown of Chongqing that itself has gone viral over its labyrinthine cityscape and spicy food.

陳睿在家鄉重慶接受法新社訪問時表示：「川普就像一口永不乾涸的井，因為他在網路上吸引的流量比全世界任何人都多。」重慶本身也因為錯綜複雜的城市景觀與麻辣美食而在網路上爆紅。

"I’m not into politics, but I think he is a very good entertainer," said Chen of the American president, whom he followed when Trump hosted the reality TV show "The Apprentice".

陳睿談到這位美國總統時說：「我對政治沒興趣，但我覺得他是非常厲害的表演者。」他早在川普主持實境節目「誰是接班人」時就是川普的粉絲。

新聞辭典

minefield：名詞，地雷區；充滿風險的情境。例句：Political commentary on social media in some countries can be a real minefield. （在某些國家，社群媒體上的政治評論簡直就是個地雷區。）

labyrinthine：形容詞，迷宮般的；極其複雜、曲折難解的。例句：She got lost in the labyrinthine corridors of the old hospital.（她在那棟老醫院如迷宮般的走廊裡迷了路。）

