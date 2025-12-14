中英對照讀新聞》Netflix’s deal to buy Warner Bros alarms Hollywood unions網飛收購華納兄弟的交易案引起好萊塢工會警戒

網飛720億美元收購華納兄弟探索公司的交易案震撼業界。（路透）

◎林家宇

Hollywood unions and theater owners on Friday sounded the alarm over Netflix’s proposed $72 billion takeover of Warner Bros Discovery, warning the deal would cut jobs, concentrate power and reduce theatrical movie releases if the deal passes regulatory review.

好萊塢工會和戲院業者針對網飛以720億美元收購華納兄弟探索公司的提案發出警示，警告這起交易若通過監管審查，可能導致工作減少、單一片商獨大和削減戲院的電影上映量。

The deal would place the streaming giant’s HBO brands under the Netflix umbrella and also hand control of the historic Warner Bros studio over to Netflix, which has already upended Hollywood by hastening the shift from movie releases in cinemas to home streaming.

這起交易將使網飛把串流巨頭華納的HBO品牌納入旗下，也會取得具歷史地位的華納兄弟片場掌控權。網飛早已透過加速電影從戲院上映轉型至家庭串流顛覆好萊塢。

Netflix, the force behind "Stranger Things" and "Squid Game," could gain control of marquee Warner Bros titles such as "Batman" and "Casablanca."

打造出「怪奇物語」和「魷魚遊戲」的網飛，能夠取得華納兄弟包括「蝙蝠俠」和「北非諜影」等電影陣容。

"This merger must be blocked," the Writers Guild of America East and West said in a statement. "The world’s largest streaming company swallowing one of its biggest competitors is what antitrust laws were designed to prevent."

美國編劇工會聲明表示「必須擋下這樁合併案」，「全球最大規模串流公司併吞其最大競爭者之一，這正是反壟斷法所要防止的情況。」

新聞辭典

hasten：動詞，促進、加快。例句：Politicians’ neglect of the environment hastens global warming.（政治人物對環境的忽視加速了全球暖化。）

merger：名詞，合併。例句：The merger of the two top universities caused vigorous debates.（兩間頂尖大學的合併掀起了激烈辯論。）

