    首頁 > 國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Russia’s first AI humanoid robot falls flat seconds after grand unveiling俄羅斯首個人工智慧人形機器人亮相數秒後跌倒

    2025/11/15 05:30
    羅斯第一個人工智慧人形機器人11日在莫斯科一登台不久並摔倒。（歐新社）

    羅斯第一個人工智慧人形機器人11日在莫斯科一登台不久並摔倒。（歐新社）

    ◎國際新聞中心

    Russia’s first AI humanoid robot fell on its face just seconds after its grand unveiling in Moscow, in what was meant to highlight the country’s progress in domestically produced artificial intelligence and robotics.

    俄羅斯第一個人工智慧人形機器人在莫斯科隆重亮相僅數秒後便臉朝下摔倒，這場展示原本意在凸顯該國在國產人工智慧與機器人技術上的進展。

    The robot, named AIdol, was introduced by Russian robotics firm Idol at a technology event on Monday. Moments after taking its first steps, the machine lost balance and crashed to the ground, scattering parts across the stage as staff rushed to pull a curtain over the scene.

    由俄羅斯機器人公司Idol在週一的一場科技秀發表的機器人「AIdol」，才踏出第一步沒多久，便失去平衡重摔落地，零件散落一地，工作人員急忙拉上布幕遮掩。

    Idol CEO Vladimir Vitukhin attributed the incident to calibration errors, noting that the prototype remains in its testing phase.

    Idol執行長弗拉季米爾・維圖金把事故歸咎於校準誤失，稱此原型機仍處於測試階段。

    The robot is powered by a 48-volt battery that allows up to six hours of operation and currently includes 77% Russian-made components, a figure Idol aims to increase to 93% in future models.

    這台機器人由48伏特電池供電，可連續運作最多六小時，目前俄製零組件佔77%，該公司目標是在未來機型中將比例提升至93%。

    新聞辭典

    calibration：名詞，校準。例句：Engineers must regularly perform calibration on sensors to ensure the robot moves accurately.（工程師必須定期對感測器進行校準，以確保機器人動作精確無誤。）

    prototype：原型機／雛型。例句：The prototype of this electric vehicle has already undergone initial testing in the lab.（這款電動車的原型機已在實驗室完成初步測試。）

