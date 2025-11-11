中英對照讀新聞》Tesla Shareholders Approve $1 Trillion Pay Package for Musk 特斯拉股東批准馬斯克1兆美元薪酬方案

特斯拉股東批准馬斯克1兆美元薪酬案。（法新社）

Tesla Inc. shareholders approved a $1 trillion compensation package for Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, the largest payout ever awarded to a corporate leader.

特斯拉股東批准執行長馬斯克的1兆美元薪酬方案，這是有史以來給予企業領袖的最高額薪資。

More than 75% of the votes cast were in favor of the unprecedented pay plan, the company said Thursday at its annual meeting.

超過75％股東投票支持這項空前的薪酬計畫，該公司週四在年度會議上說。

The pay agreement clears a path for Musk, the world’s richest person, to become the first-ever trillionaire and expand his stake in Tesla to 25% or more over the next decade.

這項薪酬協議為全球首富馬斯克成為史上首位身價兆美元富豪，並在未來10年擴大其特斯拉持股至逾25％鋪路。

To achieve the full payout, he’ll have to deliver on targets to significantly expand Tesla’s market value, revive its flagging car business and get the fledgling robotaxi and Optimus robotics efforts off the ground.

為了取得全額薪酬，他必須實現大幅擴大特斯拉市值、恢復其疲弱的汽車業務，以及啟動其新興的機器計程車與Optimus機器人計畫等目標。

“It’s not just a new chapter for Tesla, it’s a new book,” Musk said.

「對特斯拉而言，這不僅是新的篇章，也是一部新書，」馬斯克說。

新聞辭典

in favor of：贊成、支持。例句：We are in favor of her promotion.（我們支持她的升遷。）

get something off the ground：使開始、使成功進行。例句：A lot more money will be required to get this project off the ground.（要啟動這個工程，還需要大量資金。）

