    首頁 > 國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Sunbears to elephants: life at a Thai wildlife hospital從馬來熊到大象：泰國野生動物醫院的生活

    2025/11/06 05:30
    6歲的豬尾猴「永」正在接受治療。（法新社檔案照）

    6歲的豬尾猴「永」正在接受治療。（法新社檔案照）

    ◎孫宇青

    The patient lay prone on the operating table. An IV line snaking from his left leg, near the wound from the tranquilliser dart that sedated him.

    病患平臥在手術台上。1條靜脈輸液管從牠的左腿蜿蜒而出，靠近麻醉針的傷口。

    Yong, a pig-tailed macaque rescued from a life harvesting coconuts, was being treated at Thailand’s only NGO-run wildlife hospital.

    「永」是1隻從椰子採摘現場獲救的豬尾猴，正在泰國唯一由非政府組織（NGO）營運的野生動物醫院接受治療。

    He is one of dozens of animals treated each month at the Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand (WFFT) facility.

    牠是「泰國野生動物之友基金會」（WFFT）每月收容治療的數十隻動物之一。

    Patients range from delicate sugar gliders intended as pets, to some of the hefty rescued elephants.

    病患從打算當成寵物飼養的嬌小蜜袋鼯，到獲救的巨象等都有。

    The wide variety can be a challenge, said vet Siriporn Tippol.

    獸醫西里蓬．蒂波爾表示，動物種類繁多是1項挑戰。

    "If we can’t find the right equipment, we have to use what we already have or modify based on the specifications we need."（AFP）

    「如果我們找不到合適的設備，就必須利用現有設備，或根據需求進行改裝。」（法新社）

    新聞辭典

    snake：動詞，蜿蜒伸展。例句：The creek snakes through dense-populated region.（這條小河蜿蜒流過人口稠密的地區。）

    hefty：形容詞，（數額、尺寸、力量）大的。例句：I almost fainted when I saw the hefty bill.（我看到那張高額帳單時差點昏倒。）

