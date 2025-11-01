中英對照讀新聞》Philippines president Duterte appeals ICC jurisdiction ruling, demands release 菲律賓前總統杜特蒂上訴國際刑事法院裁決，要求釋放

今年3月14日國際刑事法院法庭內的螢幕上，出現首度出庭的菲律賓前總統杜特蒂的身影。（路透）

Rodrigo Duterte, the former president of the Philippines, has appealed last week’s decision by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to continue its case against him and is seeking his release, court documents showed on Wednesday.

根據週三公布的法庭文件，菲律賓前總統羅德里戈．杜特蒂已對國際刑事法院（ICC）上週決定繼續審理其案件的裁定提出上訴，並要求法院立即釋放他。

Last week, ICC judges ruled that the court had jurisdiction over Duterte’s case, despite his team’s contention that the court did not open a full-fledged investigation into alleged crimes in the Philippines until after the country had withdrawn from the ICC in 2019.

儘管杜特蒂的法律團隊主張，ICC直到菲律賓於2019年退出後，才正式展開對其涉嫌罪行的全面調查，但國際刑事法院法官上週仍裁定，法院對此案具有管轄權。

Duterte, president from 2016 to 2022, was arrested and taken to The Hague in March on an arrest warrant that linked him to murders committed during his war on drugs in the Philippines.

杜特蒂於2016年至2022年間擔任總統，今年3月因一項與他在掃毒戰爭期間涉及多起謀殺案有關的逮捕令遭逮捕，並被押送至海牙。

In their notice of appeal, Duterte’s lawyers asked the court to reverse a lower panel’s decision to continue the case and find there is no legal basis for it.

在上訴通知中，杜特蒂的律師要求法院推翻下級審判小組繼續審理此案的決定，並裁定本案缺乏法律依據。

新聞辭典

jurisdiction：名詞，管轄權。例句：The Supreme Court has jurisdiction over constitutional matters.（最高法院對憲法事項具有管轄權。）

full-fledged：形容詞，完整的、完全發展的。例句：The startup has now become a full-fledged company with over 500 employees.（這家新創公司如今已發展成擁有五百多名員工的完整企業。）

