《中英對照讀新聞》Misbehaving monks: Sex scandal shakes Thai Buddhist faithful僧侶行為不當：性醜聞震驚泰國佛教徒

泰國僧侶的集體性醜聞，引起虔誠社會的失望與憤怒。（法新社檔案照）

◎孫宇青

Reverence for the saffron-robed Buddhist monkhood is deeply woven into Thai society, but a sex extortion scandal has besmirched the clergy and left the devout questioning their faith.

對身著藏紅花色僧袍佛教僧侶的崇敬，已深深根植於泰國社會，但1起性敲詐勒索醜聞玷污僧侶的名聲，也讓虔誠的信徒開始質疑自己的信仰。

Thai police arrested a woman accused of bedding at least 11 monks in violation of their vows of celibacy, before blackmailing them with thousands of secretly taken photos of their trysts.

泰國警方逮捕1名女子，她被指控與至少11名僧侶發生性關係，違反他們的禁慾誓言，還用偷拍的數千張約會照片勒索他們。

The monks are said to have paid nearly $12 million, funnelled out of their monasteries funded by donations from laypeople hoping to increase their merit and prospects for reincarnation.

據說，這些僧侶已支付近1200萬美元，錢的來源是寺廟收受的捐款，由希望增加自身功德和轉世機會的一般民眾捐贈。

The scandal provoked outrage over hypocrisy in the monkhood, concern their status shields them from scrutiny, and soul-searching across society about the role of religion.（AFP）

這起醜聞激起人們對僧侶偽善行為的憤怒，並擔心僧侶的地位可以讓他們免受審判，也引發全體社會對宗教角色的深刻反思。（法新社）

新聞辭典

extortion：名詞，勒索。例句：It is said that there is an extortion event amongst students.（據說，學生中發生敲詐勒索事件。）

besmirch：動詞，玷汙、敗壞。例句：This party’s statements are baseless, but have besmirched his reputation.（該黨的言論毫無根據，卻已玷污他的名譽。）

