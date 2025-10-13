中英對照讀新聞》OpenAI Inks AMD Chips Deal Worth Tens of Billions of Dollars OpenAI與超微簽署價值數百億美元的晶片協議

OpenAI執行長奧特曼（圖左）與超微執行長蘇姿丰。兩家公司簽署價值數百億美元的晶片協議。（法新社）

◎魏國金

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. inked a deal with OpenAI to roll out AI infrastructure in a pact the chipmaker said could generate tens of billions of dollars in new revenue.

超微與OpenAI簽署協議，將推出AI基礎建設。該晶片製造商在協議中指出，這可能產生數百億美元的新營收。

The two signed a definitive agreement for OpenAI to deploy 6 gigawatts of AMD GPUs over multiple years, the companies said in a statement. AMD has given OpenAI a warrant for up to 160 million shares, which will vest as milestones are achieved.

這兩家公司聲明指出，他們簽署一份最終協議，OpenAI將在未來數年部署6吉瓦的超微繪圖處理器（GPU），超微則提供最多1.6億股的認股權證，隨著達到特定里程碑而逐步歸屬。

The agreement is the latest huge data center deal for OpenAI.In September, Nvidia Corp. said it would invest as much as $100 billion in OpenAI to build AI infrastructure and new data centers with a capacity of at least 10 gigawatts of power, equal to the peak electricity demand of New York City.

該協議是OpenAI最新達成的大型資料中心協議。9月間，輝達表示將投資OpenAI多達1000億美元，以打造AI基礎建設以及電力容量至少10吉瓦的資料中心，這相當於紐約市的尖峰用電需求。

新聞辭典

roll out：推出、實行。例句：The government plans to roll out a series of tax cuts over the next few years.（政府計畫在未來幾年推出一系列減稅措施。)

definitive agreement：最終協議。例句：Both sides said there was no assurance that a definitive agreement would be reached.（雙方表示，無法保證將達成最終協議。）

