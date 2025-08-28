為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Thai man arrested for smuggling baby orangutans泰國男子因走私紅毛猩猩寶寶被捕

    泰警破獲猩猩走私案。（法新社檔案照）

    2025/08/28 05:30

    ◎孫宇青

    Thai police have arrested a man suspected of smuggling two baby orangutans into the kingdom in a case linked to an international wildlife trafficking network.

    泰國警方表示，他們逮捕1名涉嫌將2隻小紅毛猩猩走私到泰國的男子，此案與國際野生動物販運網絡有關。

    The 47-year-old suspect was detained at a petrol station in a residential district of Bangkok while preparing to hand over the animals to a customer.

    這名47歲嫌犯在曼谷1個住宅區的加油站被捕，當時他正準備將猩猩交給1名顧客。

    Two infant orangutans － one about a year old, the other just one month － were found in a plastic basket wearing diapers, with a feeding bottle beside them, according to photos released by police.

    根據警方公布的照片，分別約1歲及僅1個月大的2隻猩猩寶寶，被發現躺在1個塑膠籃子裡，身上穿著尿布，身旁放著1個奶瓶。

    The apes were believed to have been sold for around 300,000 baht each.

    據信這些猩猩的售價每隻約30萬泰銖（約29萬台幣）。

    Thailand is a major transit hub for wildlife smugglers, who often sell highly prized endangered creatures on the lucrative black market in China, Vietnam and Taiwan.（AFP）

    泰國是野生動物走私者的主要中繼站，他們經常將珍貴的瀕危生物賣到中國、越南和台灣利潤豐厚的黑市。（法新社）

    新聞辭典

    transit：名詞，運輸。例句：Your luggauge is in transit, sir.（先生，您的行李正在運輸中。）

    lucrative：形容詞，盈利的、有利可圖的。例句：Everyone wants to do lucrative businesses.（人人都想做賺錢的生意。）

