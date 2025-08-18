為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Trump’s unusual Nvidia deal raises new corporate and national security risks川普不尋常的輝達協議 引發新的企業與國安風險

    輝達同意中國晶片銷售額15％將繳納給美國政府。圖為輝達執行長黃仁勳4月間與美國總統川普共同召開記者會。（法新社）

    2025/08/18 05:30

    ◎魏國金

    U.S. President Donald Trump upended decades of U.S. national security policy, creating an entirely new category of corporate risk, when he made a deal with Nvidia to give the U.S. government a cut of its sales in exchange for resuming exports of banned AI chips to China.

    當美國總統川普與輝達達成協議，讓美國政府分得其銷售營收的一杯羹，以交換恢復禁止的人工智慧晶片出口中國時，他顛覆了數十年來的美國國安政策，創造了一個全新類型的企業風險。

    Historically, the U.S. government made decisions to control the export of sensitive technologies on national security grounds. Those decisions were viewed as non-negotiable; if a technology was controlled, companies could not buy their way around those controls.

    歷史上，美國政府基於國安原因，做出管制敏感技術出口的決定。這些決定被視為不容商榷；如果一種技術受到管制，企業無法花錢迴避那些管制。

    On Monday, Trump raised the prospect of ending that era, saying he would allow Nvidia to sell its H20 chips to China in exchange for the U.S. government receiving a 15% cut of the company’s sales of some advanced chips in that country.

    週一川普提出了終結那個時代的可能性，表示他將允許輝達向中國出售其H20晶片，以交換美國政府取得該公司在中國銷售一些先進晶片營收的15％。

    新聞辭典

    upend：倒放、顛覆、使混亂。例句：The new regulations could upend the entire industry.（新規範可能顛覆整個產業。）

    cut：傷口、一塊。例句：If the trades do well, the bank takes a cut of the profits.（如果交易進展順利，銀行將可獲取一份利潤。）

