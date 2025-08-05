為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》A bull moose is blocking a New York mountain trail. Wildlife researchers don’t know why1頭公駝鹿堵住紐約的1條山路，野生動物研究人員不知道原因

    1頭體型龐大的公駝鹿，整個夏天都堵住紐約州馬蹄鐵湖野生森林的古德曼山步道，該州野生動物官員因此關閉了這條小徑。（美聯社）

    1頭體型龐大的公駝鹿，整個夏天都堵住紐約州馬蹄鐵湖野生森林的古德曼山步道，該州野生動物官員因此關閉了這條小徑。（美聯社）

    2025/08/05 05:30

    ◎盧永山

    A big bull moose has spent the summer lingering around a popular Adirondack mountain hiking trail, prompting New York state wildlife officials to close the path as they monitor the potentially ailing animal.

    1頭體型龐大的公駝鹿，整個夏天都在阿迪朗達克山1條熱門登山步道附近徘徊，紐約州野生動物官員因此關閉了這條小徑，以監測這頭可能生病的動物。

    The Goodman Mountain trail in the Horseshoe Lake Wild Forest has been temporarily closed since June 6 due to the oddly behaving animal. The moose is staying on or around the trail near the summit, sometimes sitting and sometimes foraging in a small area, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation.

    由於這隻行為怪異的駝鹿，馬蹄鐵湖野生森林的古德曼山步道自6月6日起暫時關閉。紐約州環保局稱，這隻駝鹿一直待在山頂附近的步道上或周圍，有時坐著，有時在一小塊區域內覓食。

    Attempts to coax the moose from the trial have failed. “This is very unusual behavior,” agency research scientist Dave Kramer said Thursday. “Typically at this time of year, moose will have moved down into the lower elevations where they’re primarily browsing on aquatic vegetation.”

    勸誘駝鹿離開步道的嘗試失敗了。紐約州環保局研究科學家戴夫．克萊默週四表示：「這種行為非常不尋常，通常在每年的這個時候，駝鹿都會遷移到低海拔地區，在那裡主要以水生植物為食。」

    新聞辭典

    forage：動詞，搜索、覓食；名詞，飼料。例句：The children had been living on the streets, foraging for scraps.（那些孩子露宿街頭，四處尋找剩菜剩飯。）

    browse：動詞，瀏覽、吃葉；名詞，嫩草、嫩芽。例句：I was browsing through fashion magazines to find a new hairstyle.（我在瀏覽時裝雜誌，想找一種新髮型。）

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    國際今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播