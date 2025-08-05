中英對照讀新聞》A bull moose is blocking a New York mountain trail. Wildlife researchers don’t know why1頭公駝鹿堵住紐約的1條山路，野生動物研究人員不知道原因

1頭體型龐大的公駝鹿，整個夏天都堵住紐約州馬蹄鐵湖野生森林的古德曼山步道，該州野生動物官員因此關閉了這條小徑。（美聯社）

2025/08/05 05:30

◎盧永山

A big bull moose has spent the summer lingering around a popular Adirondack mountain hiking trail, prompting New York state wildlife officials to close the path as they monitor the potentially ailing animal.

1頭體型龐大的公駝鹿，整個夏天都在阿迪朗達克山1條熱門登山步道附近徘徊，紐約州野生動物官員因此關閉了這條小徑，以監測這頭可能生病的動物。

The Goodman Mountain trail in the Horseshoe Lake Wild Forest has been temporarily closed since June 6 due to the oddly behaving animal. The moose is staying on or around the trail near the summit, sometimes sitting and sometimes foraging in a small area, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation.

由於這隻行為怪異的駝鹿，馬蹄鐵湖野生森林的古德曼山步道自6月6日起暫時關閉。紐約州環保局稱，這隻駝鹿一直待在山頂附近的步道上或周圍，有時坐著，有時在一小塊區域內覓食。

Attempts to coax the moose from the trial have failed. “This is very unusual behavior,” agency research scientist Dave Kramer said Thursday. “Typically at this time of year, moose will have moved down into the lower elevations where they’re primarily browsing on aquatic vegetation.”

勸誘駝鹿離開步道的嘗試失敗了。紐約州環保局研究科學家戴夫．克萊默週四表示：「這種行為非常不尋常，通常在每年的這個時候，駝鹿都會遷移到低海拔地區，在那裡主要以水生植物為食。」

新聞辭典

forage：動詞，搜索、覓食；名詞，飼料。例句：The children had been living on the streets, foraging for scraps.（那些孩子露宿街頭，四處尋找剩菜剩飯。）

browse：動詞，瀏覽、吃葉；名詞，嫩草、嫩芽。例句：I was browsing through fashion magazines to find a new hairstyle.（我在瀏覽時裝雜誌，想找一種新髮型。）

