    中英對照讀新聞》Marugame Castle offers overnight stay for 2 people for 1.2 million yen丸龜城提供雙人過夜服務，要價120萬日圓

    日本香川縣古蹟丸龜城。（取自丸龜城官網）

    日本香川縣古蹟丸龜城。（取自丸龜城官網）

    2025/06/20 05:30

    ◎張沛元

    One of 12 castles with a main keep constructed in or before the Edo Period (1603-1867), Marugame Castle is looking for a new feudal lord.

    天守閣建於江戶時代（1603-1867）或之前的12座（日本）城堡之一（香川縣）丸龜城，正在尋找新的封建領主。

    The new master must have deep pockets and foreigners are welcome.

    這名新主人必須財力雄厚，就算是老外也行。

    The city government here is offering a rare opportunity for guests to take a trip into the ancient past and follow in the footsteps of the lord of the magnificent fortress.

    丸龜市政府正提供賓客能來一趟探索古代、追隨這座宏偉堡壘的領主腳步的難得機會。

    It is accepting reservations for an overnight stay with two meals at the castle for two people at the princely sum of 1.265 million yen, including tax.

    目前接受雙人預約在該城堡1泊2食，含稅價是貴族級的126.5萬日圓。

    The offer is primarily aimed at wealthy tourists from abroad.

    該城堡過夜方案主要針對有錢的海外遊客。

    新聞辭典

    deep pockets：慣用語，（組織或人）財力雄厚。例句：​People with deep pockets can afford to lose some money.（口袋夠深的人損失一點錢也沒差。）

    follow in the footsteps of someone/follow in someone’s footsteps：慣用語，追隨某人（通常是家人）的腳步以繼承或發揚某種行為、工作或傳統；克紹箕裘。例句：I am following in my brother’s footsteps and joining the army.（我追隨哥哥的腳步從軍。）

    princely：形容詞，王侯的；王子的；高貴的；尊嚴的；慷慨的。

