中英對照讀新聞》Wisconsin 10-year-old calls 911 for help with math homework威斯康辛州10歲兒童撥打911 尋求協助數學作業

美國一名兒童撥打911電話，請警察幫忙他完成數學作業。示意圖。（美聯社檔案照）

2025/05/08 05:30

◎孫宇青

A Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy came to the "rescue" of a 10-year-old who called 911 to ask for help with math homework.

在一名10歲兒童撥打911尋求協助寫數學作業後，威斯康辛州一名警察前去「營救」。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said on social media that the 10-year-old stated his family wasn’t very good at math either.

沙瓦諾郡警長辦公室在社群媒體上表示，這名10歲孩子說他的家人數學也不是很好。

Sheriff George Lenzner said the dispatcher explained to the young caller that 911 was not the appropriate number to call for homework help, but she also offered her assistance.

警長喬治．倫茨納表示，接線員向這位年輕的來電者解釋，911不是找人幫忙寫家庭作業的合適電話號碼，但她仍提供協助。

"He gave this long problem with decimals and she was unable to help him, so she informed him, ’Well, let me see if I got a deputy near your residence,’" said Lenzner.

倫茨納說：「他提出一個很長的小數點問題，而她也不會解決，只好告訴他，『好吧，讓我看看你家附近有沒有警察』。」

Deputy Sheriff Chase Mason was in the area and agreed to take a look at the math problem.

警員查斯．梅森當時就在該地區，並同意看一下數學題。

新聞辭典

dispatcher：名詞，（交通工具或人員的）調度員。例句：Jimmy is an adept ambulance dispatcher.（吉米是一名熟練的救護車調度員。）

assistance：名詞，協助。例句：Jimmy gave assiatance to the pregnant ma’am on the street.（吉米在路上幫助懷孕的女士。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法