中英對照讀新聞》Sweets from the sky! A helicopter marshmallow drop thrills kids in suburban Detroit 從天而降的糖果！底特律郊區直升機投放棉花糖，孩子們興奮不已

密西根州底特律郊區的皇家橡樹市，4月19日舉辦年度「超大棉花糖投放」活動，吸引家長和小朋友共襄盛舉。（美聯社）

2025/04/22 05:30

◎盧永山

It’s spring in Detroit — warm weather, a few clouds, and a 100% chance of marshmallow downpours.

底特律已進入春天——天氣溫暖，有幾朵雲，有100％的機率會下起棉花糖大雨。

The source? A helicopter zooming above the green lawn of Worden Park on Friday, unloading sack-fulls of fluffy treats for hundreds of kids waiting eagerly below, some clutching colorful baskets or wearing rabbit ears.

棉花糖從哪裡來？週五，1架直升機在沃登公園的綠色草坪上空盤旋，為下方急切等待的數百名孩子，卸下滿滿1袋的鬆軟點心，有的孩子手裡拿著五顏六色的籃子，有的孩子戴著兔耳朵。

The children cheered and pointed as the helicopter clattered by on its way to the drop zone. Volunteers in yellow vests made sure kids didn’t rush in and start grabbing marshmallows until after the deluge was complete.

當直升機轟隆隆地駛向降落區時，孩子們歡呼雀躍，手指天空，身穿黃色背心的志工在確定棉花糖大雨下完後，才讓孩子們衝進去搶。

For anyone worried about hygiene, don’t fret. The annual Great Marshmallow Drop isn’t about eating the marshmallows — kids could exchange them for a prize bag that included a water park pass and a kite.

若有人擔心衛生問題的人，毋須煩惱。這項年度「超大棉花糖投放」活動，目的不在於吃棉花糖——孩子們可以用棉花糖來換取1個獎品袋，裡面有1張水上樂園門票和1具風箏。

新聞辭典

downpour：名詞，傾盆大雨、（日光）大量照射。例句：Some people were simply caught in a downpour of ballot papers, all addressed to them.（有些人簡直被大量選票淹沒，因為所有選票都是寄給他們的。 ）

fluffy：形容詞，蓬鬆的、毛茸茸的、鬆軟的。例句：The kitten was so cute and fluffy that Mary decided to adopt him.（這隻小貓毛茸茸的好可愛，瑪莉決定要領養牠。）

