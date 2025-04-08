中英對照讀新聞》Dog of captain who lost boats in Lahaina wildfire barks with delight during whale encounter 拉海納野火中失去船隻的船長，她的狗在遇到鯨時高興地吠叫

2023年夏威夷州拉海納野火的受災戶克莉絲．洛維特，近日在與愛犬梅西乘坐賞鯨船時，巧遇1隻座頭鯨，這隻座頭鯨還探出頭來問候梅西，引起梅西興奮地吠叫。（美聯社）

2025/04/08 05:30

◎盧永山

A Hawaii boat captain who rebuilt her whale-watching tour business after losing three boats in the deadly 2023 Lahaina wildfire captured iPhone footage of her dog barking excitedly when a humpback swam near them over the weekend and poked its head out to greet Macy, a golden retriever.

在2023年拉海納致命的野火中，夏威夷的1位女船長失去3艘船，之後她重建了賞鯨旅遊業務。上週末1隻座頭鯨游近女船長的船，並探出頭來問候她的狗黃金獵犬「梅西」，梅西興奮地吠叫起來，她用iPhone拍下這個畫面。

Chrissy Lovitt and Macy, 11, were in a fishing boat about 3 kilometers off Lahaina on Saturday when they spotted a humpback whale in the waters.

週六克莉絲．洛維特和11歲的梅西乘坐漁船，在距離拉海納約3公里的水域航行時，發現1隻座頭鯨。

In the video, Macy is seen barking frantically as the whale nears the boat. The whale’s head emerges and it appears to turn and look at the excited dog.

“She’s been barking at whales her whole life, but they haven’t wanted to do anything with her,” Lovitt said.

在影片中，當座頭鯨靠近船隻時，梅西瘋狂地吠叫。座頭鯨的頭浮出水面，似乎轉過身來看著這隻興奮的狗。洛維特說：「梅西一生都在對鯨群吠叫，但牠們從未對梅西做出任何回應。」

新聞辭典

poke one’s head out：動詞片語，把頭探出…。例句：He poked his head out of his bedroom door and had a look around.（他從寢室大門探頭出來，環視四周。）

frantically：副詞，慌張忙亂地、發狂地。例句：As the helicopter flew overhead, they waved frantically, trying to attract its attention.（當直升機從他們頭頂飛過時，他們拼命揮手，想要引起它的注意。）

