中英對照讀新聞》Conan O’Brien to return as Oscars host in 2026康納．歐布萊恩重返2026奧斯卡主持

康納．歐布萊恩將連續兩年擔任奧斯卡獎主持人。（路透）

2025/04/06 05:30

◎林家宇

omedian and late-night TV show host Conan O’Brien will return to emcee the annual Oscars ceremony for a second time in 2026, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said on Monday.

電影藝術與科學學院宣布，喜劇演員和深夜秀電視主持人康納．歐布萊恩將在2026年重返年度奧斯卡典禮，二度擔任主持人。

"The only reason I’m hosting the Oscars next year is that I want to hear Adrien Brody finish his speech," O’Brien joked in a statement from the Academy, referring to Brody’s long best actor Oscars acceptance speech for his role in "The Brutalist."

歐布萊恩在學院官方聲明中調侃安德林．布洛迪以「粗獷派建築師」獲得最佳男主角時發表的冗長演說，「主持明年奧斯卡的唯一理由是，我想要聽布洛迪結束他的演說」。

"I’m excited to have his talents back onstage next year to helm another indelible performance," Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich said, referring to the Emmy-winning comedian.

迪士尼電視集團總裁克雷格．厄維奇提及這位艾美獎喜劇演員時表示，「能夠讓他的才華在明年重返舞台，主導另一齣令人難忘的演出，這令我感到興奮」。

Emmy Award-winning live television event producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan will return as executive producers for the third consecutive year.

榮獲艾美獎的現場直播活動製作人拉杰．卡普爾與凱蒂．穆蘭也將以執行製作人的身分連續三年回歸。

新聞辭典

indelible：形容詞，難忘的、無法抹滅的。例句：After so many years, her performance in that movie has still been indelible.（過了這麼多年，她在那部電影中的表現仍令人難以忘懷）

consecutive：形容詞，連續的。例句：Franklin D. Roosevelt is the only U.S. president elected to four consecutive terms.（富蘭克林．羅斯福是唯一一位連任四屆任期的美國總統）

