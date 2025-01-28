中英對照讀新聞》A rare gold medal from the 1904 St. Louis Olympics sells for $545,371 at auction 1904年聖路易斯奧運的1枚罕見金牌，在拍賣會上以54萬5371美元的價格售出

在美國本土舉辦的首屆奧運－－1904年聖路易奧運，所頒發的1枚金牌，在拍賣會上以超過50萬美元的價格售出。（美聯社）

2025/01/28 05:30

◎盧永山

A gold medal awarded at the first Olympics hosted on U.S. soil was sold at auction for over half a million dollars, part of hundreds of lots of memorabilia from the Games over the decades, a firm announced Friday.

1家公司週五宣布，在美國本土舉辦的首屆奧運所頒發的1枚金牌，在拍賣會上以超過50萬美元的價格售出，這是過去數十年來奧運數百件紀念品的一部分。

The 1904 St. Louis Olympics medal, auctioned for $545,371, bears the inscription “Olympiad, 1904” and shows a victorious athlete holding a wreath on the front. On the other side, Nike, the goddess of victory in ancient Greek mythology, is shown alongside Zeus, the pantheon’s king of gods, and the words for the 110-meter hurdles it was awarded. The medal, awarded to American Fred Schule, includes the original ribbon and leather case.

這枚以54萬5371美元價格拍賣的1904年聖路易奧運金牌，獎牌上刻有「Olympiad，1904」字樣，正面是1位手持花環的獲勝運動員。另一面則展示了古希臘神話中的勝利女神妮姬和萬神之王宙斯，以及頒給110公尺跨欄比賽的文字。這枚金牌是頒給美國人弗雷德．舒勒，包括原始的絲帶和皮套。

This was the first Olympics where gold medals were awarded and the Americans took advantage, winning 78 of 96 events. Unlike Olympic medals these days which are mostly made of silver with gold plating, these were smaller and made entirely of gold.

聖路易奧運是首屆頒發金牌的奧運，美國隊佔盡優勢，贏得了96個項目中的78個金牌。與當今的奧運金牌主要是在銀上面鍍金不同，聖路易奧運的金牌較小，且完全由黃金製成。

新聞辭典

memorabilia，名詞，紀念品、收藏品。例句：There’s a huge demand for Michael Jordan memorabilia at the moment.（目前麥克．喬丹紀念品的需求量很高。）

victorious，形容詞，獲勝的、成功的。例句：The victorious team were loudly cheered by their fans.（勝隊贏得了球迷們的高聲歡呼。）

