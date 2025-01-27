中英對照讀新聞》Japan, India startups to study laser satellites to combat space debris日本和印度新創公司攜手研究雷射衛星 致力對抗太空碎片
日印攜手研究雷射衛星技術，清除太空垃圾新突破；示意圖。（路透）
◎ 陳成良
Space startups in Japan and India said on Tuesday they had agreed to jointly study using laser-equipped satellites to remove debris from orbit, an experimental approach to the increasingly imminent problem of orbital congestion.
日本和印度的太空新創公司週二宣布，雙方已同意共同研究如何利用配備雷射技術的衛星來清除軌道上的碎片。此舉是一種針對軌道擁擠這一日益迫切問題的實驗性解決方法。
Tokyo-based Orbital Lasers and Indian robotics company InspeCity said they would study business opportunities for in-space services such as de-orbiting a defunct satellite and extending a spacecraft’s life.
總部位於東京的Orbital Lasers與印度機器人公司InspeCity 表示，雙方將研究太空服務的商機，例如協助報廢衛星脫離軌道，或延長太空船的運行壽命。
Carved out from Japanese satellite giant SKY Perfect JSAT this year, Orbital Lasers is building a system that will use laser energy to stop the rotation of space junk by vaporising small parts of its surface, making it easier for a servicing spacecraft to rendezvous.
Orbital Lasers是今年從日本衛星巨擘SKY Perfect JSAT獨立成立的新創公司，目前正開發一套系統，該系統透過雷射能量汽化太空垃圾表面的少量材質，從而使其停止旋轉，方便維修太空船進行精準交會對接。
新聞辭典
startup：名詞，新創公司；初創企業。例句： The startup aims to revolutionize the satellite industry with its cutting-edge laser technology.（這家新創公司致力於利用其尖端的雷射技術革新衛星產業。）
carve out：片語動詞： 開創、創造（通常指透過努力從現有資源中創建某些新事物）。例句： The company decided to carve out a new division dedicated to space technology.（ 該公司決定開創一個專門從事太空科技的新部門。）