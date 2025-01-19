中英對照讀新聞》Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt reach divorce settlement ending eight-year dispute安潔莉娜‧裘莉與布萊德‧彼特達成離婚協議 結束8年紛爭

離婚官司纏訟8年後，安潔莉娜‧裘莉與布萊德‧彼特達成離婚協議。（法新社）

2025/01/19 05:30

◎林家宇

Actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reached a divorce settlement, her lawyer told Reuters on Tuesday, bringing an end to one of Hollywood’s most contentious and closely followed celebrity splits.

演員安潔莉娜‧裘莉律師向路透表示，裘莉已和布萊德‧彼特達成離婚協議，為好萊塢這一對最具爭議，也最受關注的名人分手畫下句點。

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt, her husband of two years and romantic partner since 2005, eight years ago.

裘莉8年前訴請與自2005年成為愛侶以及做為她丈夫2年的彼特離婚。

Oscar-winning Jolie cited irreconcilable differences in the divorce filing. She subsequently sought full physical custody of their six children, then aged 8 to 15 with visitation rights for Pitt.

奧斯卡獎得主裘莉在離婚文件中提出無法調解的歧異。她後續尋求在彼特具有探視權的條件下，對兩人當時8至15歲的6名子女的完全扶養權。

The filing triggered a bitter custody dispute, during which allegations of child abuse were made against Pitt and reviewed by the FBI, but no charges were brought.

這起官司引發了難堪的監護權紛爭，在此過程中，彼特被控虐待兒童並受聯邦調查局審視，但沒有提起任何訴訟。

新聞辭典

contentious：形容詞，有爭論的、引起爭議的。例句：The old government’s educational policy was highly contentious.（舊政府的教育政策具高度爭議。）

irreconcilable：形容詞，無法調和的、無法化解的。例句：The political divisions have evolved into the irreconcilable situation.（政治分歧已演變為難以調和的局勢。）

