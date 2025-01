中英對照讀新聞》Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt reach divorce settlement ending eight-year dispute安潔莉娜‧裘莉與布萊德‧彼特達成離婚協議 結束8年紛爭

離婚官司纏訟8年後,安潔莉娜‧裘莉與布萊德‧彼特達成離婚協議。(法新社)

2025/01/19 05:30

◎林家宇

Actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reached a divorce settlement, her lawyer told Reuters on Tuesday, bringing an end to one of Hollywood’s most contentious and closely followed celebrity splits.

演員安潔莉娜‧裘莉律師向路透表示,裘莉已和布萊德‧彼特達成離婚協議,為好萊塢這一對最具爭議,也最受關注的名人分手畫下句點。

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt, her husband of two years and romantic partner since 2005, eight years ago.

裘莉8年前訴請與自2005年成為愛侶以及做為她丈夫2年的彼特離婚。

Oscar-winning Jolie cited irreconcilable differences in the divorce filing. She subsequently sought full physical custody of their six children, then aged 8 to 15 with visitation rights for Pitt.

奧斯卡獎得主裘莉在離婚文件中提出無法調解的歧異。她後續尋求在彼特具有探視權的條件下,對兩人當時8至15歲的6名子女的完全扶養權。

The filing triggered a bitter custody dispute, during which allegations of child abuse were made against Pitt and reviewed by the FBI, but no charges were brought.

這起官司引發了難堪的監護權紛爭,在此過程中,彼特被控虐待兒童並受聯邦調查局審視,但沒有提起任何訴訟。

新聞辭典

contentious:形容詞,有爭論的、引起爭議的。例句:The old government’s educational policy was highly contentious.(舊政府的教育政策具高度爭議。)

irreconcilable:形容詞,無法調和的、無法化解的。例句:The political divisions have evolved into the irreconcilable situation.(政治分歧已演變為難以調和的局勢。)

