中英對照讀新聞》Firecracker ban defiance makes New Delhi the world’s most polluted city違反爆竹禁令使新德里成為全球污染最嚴重城市

2024/12/04 05:30

◎管淑平

New Delhi topped charts on Friday as the world’s most polluted city after revellers defying a ban on firecrackers to celebrate Diwali helped drive air quality to hazardous levels.

在慶祝者違反爆竹禁令慶祝排燈節，助長空氣品質達到危險程度後，新德里週五成為全球污染最嚴重城市。

Thick smog wreathed the Indian capital, shrouding the presidential palace in the central district and the surrounding gardens popular with joggers and cyclists, after Thursday’s celebrations.

週四的慶祝活動過後，濃厚的霧霾籠罩這座印度首都，位於中央區的總統府以及備受慢跑者和自行車騎士歡迎的周邊花園，都被霧霾包圍。

The air quality index stood at 348, said Swiss firm IQ Air, taking pollution into the hazardous category.

瑞士公司IQ Air表示，當地空氣品質指數達到348，污染程度進入危險等級。

Local government officials have banned use of firecrackers during Diwali and the winter over the last few years, in line with Supreme Court directives, but have had difficulty enforcing the measure despite the threat of jail. (Reuters)

過去這幾年來，地方政府官員已根據最高法院命令，禁止在排燈節和冬季期間使用爆竹，但儘管可能處以監禁，這項命令一直難以執行。（路透）

新聞辭典

defiance：名詞，藐視，違抗。例句：The student’s defiance of school rules led to his suspension.（這名學生藐視校規，導致他被停學。）

shroud：動詞或名詞，籠罩或遮蔽物。例句：The fog shrouded the mountain peaks.（霧氣籠罩山頂。）

