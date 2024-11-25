中英對照讀新聞》Burundi Journalist Risks 12-year Jail Term 蒲隆地記者面臨12年監禁風險

蒲隆地記者穆霍扎因在私人WhatsApp群組中分享訊息，面臨12年監禁的風險。（取自RSF官網）

2024/11/25 05:30

◎陳成良

A journalist in Burundi is at risk of a 12-year jail term over information she shared in a private WhatsApp group, global media watchdog Reporters Without Borders said.

全球媒體監督組織「無國界記者組織」表示，蒲隆地1名記者因在私人WhatsApp群組中分享訊息，面臨12年監禁的風險。

It described the possible sentence sought by prosecutors against Sandra Muhoza, who has already been detained for more than seven months, "beyond comprehension" and "unspeakably harsh and unfair".

該組織將檢察官針對桑德拉‧穆霍扎提出的可能的判決，描述為「令人難以理解」和「殘酷不公」，穆霍扎已被拘留7個多月。

Muhoza is accused of "undermining the integrity of the national territory" and "ethnic aversion", according to the media rights group, which is known by its French acronym RSF.

據該媒體權利組織（其法語縮寫為RSF）稱，穆霍扎被指控犯有「破壞國家領土完整」和「種族仇恨」罪。

The prosecution made a request at a High Court hearing in Bujumbura on November 12 for a total prison sentence of 12 years for the two charges as well as a fine of one million Burundian francs ($336), RSF said.

RSF表示，檢方在11月12日布瓊布拉高等法院的聽證會上，要求對這2項指控判處共12年監禁，並處以100萬蒲隆地法郎（336美元）罰款。

新聞辭典

beyond comprehension：形容詞片語，無法理解；難以置信；超出理解範圍。例句：The speed at which technology is advancing is sometimes beyond comprehension.（科技進步的速度有時令人難以置信。）

aversion：名詞，強烈的嫌惡或反感。例句：Many people have an aversion to violence.（許多人對暴力深惡痛絕。）

