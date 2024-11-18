中英對照讀新聞》Food giants accused of selling less-healthy products to poorer countries 食品巨頭被指控向較貧窮國家銷售不健康的產品

印度孟買1家雜貨店裡擺放著一包包雀巢的Maggi泡麵。根據世界衛生組織的數據，包裝食品對全球肥胖危機的影響波及超過10億人。（路透檔案照）

2024/11/18 05:30

◎陳成良

Big food companies are selling less healthy products in poorer countries, fueling the global obesity crisis. This is as packaged food becomes more common worldwide, a report warns.

大型食品公司在貧窮國家販售較不健康的產品，加劇全球肥胖危機。隨著包裝食品在全球普及，這一問題更加嚴重，1份報告發出警告。

Published this week by the Access to Nutrition Initiative (ATNI), the report raises serious concerns about the nutritional quality of products from major multinationals, including Nestlé, PepsiCo, and Unilever, sold in poorer regions.

營養獲取倡議組織（ATNI）本週發布的報告，對雀巢、百事可樂和聯合利華等主要跨國公司，在貧困地區銷售的產品的營養質量，表示嚴重擔憂。

The findings reveal a significant disparity in healthfulness. Products sold in low-income countries score an average of just 1.8 stars on the Health Star Rating system, compared to 2.3 stars in high-income countries.

研究結果顯示，健康水準存在顯著差異。低收入國家銷售的產品在健康星級評級系統中的平均得分僅1.8星，高收入國家則為2.3星。

The Health Star Rating system, developed in Australia and New Zealand, ranks products from 0 to 5 stars, with scores above 3.5 indicating healthier options.

澳洲和紐西蘭制定的健康星級評級系統，將產品評級從0星到5星，得分高於3.5的產品則被視為更健康的選擇。

新聞辭典

obesity：名詞，肥胖。形容詞為obese（肥胖的）。obese和fat的主要分別是，obese是較科學和嚴謹的說法，且包含「不健康」的意思；fat則是一般描述，通常只是主觀感覺，未必不健康。例句：Overweight and obesity are closely linked to type 2 diabetes.（過重和肥胖與第二型糖尿病有密切關係。）

disparity：差異，懸殊；不平等。例句：The disparity in salaries between men and women is still a major issue.（男女之間的薪資差距，仍然是一個重大問題。）

