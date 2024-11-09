中英對照讀新聞》2 adorable pygmy hippos pitted against each other in cuteness contest兩隻可愛的侏儒河馬在可愛大賽中相互較量

泰國芭堤雅綠山國家動物園新興網紅：雌性侏儒河馬「彈跳豬」。（歐新社檔案照）

2024/11/09 05:30

◎周虹汶

The Edinburgh Zoo launched a cuteness contest between Haggis, its newborn pygmy hippo, and Moo Deng, the adorable mini hippopotamus that became a viral sensation at a Thailand zoo this summer.

愛丁堡動物園在新生的侏儒河馬哈吉斯以及可愛的迷你河馬穆登之間發起了一場可愛競賽，穆登今夏於泰國一間動物園爆紅引起轟動。

“Moo Deng? Who deng?” the Scottish zoo playfully posted Monday on the social media platform X as it introduced its infant hippo to the world.

這間蘇格蘭的動物園週一在社交媒體平台X開玩笑發文道，「穆登？誰登？」，向全世界介紹了它的小河馬。

The smack talk pitted two critters with more in common than just being females calves of the same endangered species. They’re also named for meat products that don’t typically carry cute connotations.

這種激怒言論令兩種生物互相競爭，用其不單是同一瀕危物種雌性小河馬的共通點。牠們也以通常不帶有可愛意含的肉類產品取名。

Haggis, the national dish of Scotland that is butt of many jokes, is made in a sheep’s stomach filled with spiced and diced innards. Moo deng is a type of meatball that means “bouncy pork” in Thai.

「肉餡羊肚」（哈吉斯）是蘇格蘭的國菜，後者是許多笑話的梗，由填滿切丁香料內臟的羊胃製成的。穆登是一種肉丸，在泰語意謂「有彈性的豬肉」。

新聞辭典

pit：名詞，指坑、麻子、痘痕、礦道、礦井、異常淩亂骯髒的地方。動詞，使（雞、犬等）相鬥、使抗衡。例句：I’m afraid his room is a complete pit!（恐怕他的房間亂得一塌糊塗！）

butt：名詞，指殘幹（根）、煙蒂、屁股、（嘲弄、批評的）對象。動詞，指以頭牴撞、衝撞。例句： Don’t butt in while we are talking!（我們講話時別插嘴!）

