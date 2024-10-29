中英對照讀新聞》Colombian scientists develop supplement to protect bees from pesticides 哥倫比亞科學家開發補充劑，以保護蜜蜂免於農藥傷害

哥倫比亞羅薩里奧大學人員研發食品補充劑，以保護蜜蜂免於農藥傷害。圖為研究人員進行相關研究。（路透）

2024/10/29 05:30

◎魏國金

Scientists in Colombia say they have developed a novel food supplement that protects bees’ brains from pesticides, keeping the insects safe from neurological damage caused by agricultural chemicals.

哥倫比亞的科學家表示，他們已研發出一種新型食品補充劑，可保護蜜蜂的腦部免於農藥傷害，讓這種昆蟲不會遭受農用化學物質引發的神經損傷。

Bees, as pollinators, are considered essential for the preservation of natural ecosystems and food production.

做為授粉者的蜜蜂，被認為對自然生態系的保育與糧食生產至關重要。

The plant-based supplement developed at Colombia’s private Rosario University allows bees to cope with neurotoxins commonly used in agriculture and avoid having their motor system and memory harmed by the chemicals.

這個在哥倫比亞私立羅薩里奧大學研發的植物性補充劑，讓蜜蜂可以處理常用於農業中的神經毒素，避免讓牠們的運動系統與記憶被化學物質傷害。

"This is a nutritional solution to the problem bees face when exposed to pesticides," said Andre Riveros, associate professor at Rosario University. "The food induces them to develop a protection".

「這是一個營養解方，解決蜜蜂接觸到農藥時面臨的問題」，羅薩里奧大學副教授里維羅斯說，「這個食物誘導牠們產生保護作用」。

新聞辭典

cope with：（成功的）應付、處理。例句：It must be really hard to cope with two children under 3.（要應付2個不滿3歲的孩子，一定非常辛苦）。

induce：誘發、促使。例句：Her illness was induced by sleep deprivation.（她的病是由睡眠不足引起的）。

