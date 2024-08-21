中英對照讀新聞》China football fans send money to Singapore goalkeeper for heroics 中國足球迷為新加坡門將的神勇表現匯款給他

新加坡足球隊門將桑尼在2026年世界盃足球賽亞洲區資格賽新加坡對泰國隊比賽撲救成功。（美聯社）

2024/08/21 05:30

◎管淑平

Singapore’s veteran goalkeeper Hassan Sunny says Chinese football fans have been sending him money to say thank you for his unlikely role in keeping their World Cup dreams alive.

新加坡的資深守門員哈桑‧桑尼表示，中國足球迷匯款給他，對他意外保住他們的世界盃夢想致謝。

The 40-year-old became a hero overnight in the country of 1.4 billion people after his saves during Singapore’s match at Thailand helped China squeeze into the next round of Asian qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

40歲的桑尼因為在新加坡對泰國的比賽中撲救成功，幫助中國隊擠進2026年世界盃亞洲區資格賽下一輪比賽後，一夜之間成為這個人口14億國家的英雄。

The stopper told Singapore’s state broadcaster CNA that fans in China had used the Alipay account of his food stall to transfer money to him after photos of its payment QR code were circulated online.

這名門將告訴新加坡國家廣播公司「亞洲新聞台」，他的小吃攤支付二維碼照片在網上流傳後，中國球迷就使用這個支付寶帳戶把錢轉帳給他。

While Sunny said he has been amazed by the acclaim, he wondered if being sent money for his performance was even legal. He is now urging Chinese fans to stop transferring him money. (AFP)

桑尼對中國球迷的稱讚感到驚訝，但他也質疑，因他球場上的表現而匯錢給他是否合法。他現在呼籲中國球迷，停止轉帳給他。（法新社）

新聞辭典

heroic：形容詞，英勇的，英雄式的。例句：The firefighter’s heroic actions saved many lives.（那位消防員的英勇行動拯救了許多人的生命。）

transfer：動詞，轉帳、轉移。例句：She transferred money to her friend’s account.（她把錢轉到她朋友的戶頭。）

