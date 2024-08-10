中英對照讀新聞》Video shows dog chewing on a lithium-ion battery and sparking house fire in Oklahoma影片顯示狗狗啃咬鋰離子電池並引發奧克拉荷馬州房屋火災

2024/08/10 05:30

◎周虹汶

A dog chomping on a lithium-ion battery sparked a serious house fire in Oklahoma, and video of the moment the sparks began to fly has been enlisted by a fire department to show the potential dangers of those batteries.

一隻啃咬一顆鋰離子電池的狗狗在奧克拉荷馬州引發一場嚴重的房屋火災，火花飛濺時刻的影片已被消防部門用來顯示那些電池的潛在危險。

The footage taken from the home and posted last week on the Tulsa Fire Department’s Facebook page shows the dog gnawing on its choice of a chew toy atop one of two cushions set on the floor of a living room. Another dog can be seen on a couch and a cat on the floor as the dog bites down and sparks begin to shoot from the battery.

由該住家拍攝並於上週發布在土爾沙消防局臉書專頁的影片顯示，這隻狗在客廳地板上兩個墊子當中一個的上頭啃咬牠選的一個咀嚼玩具。當這隻狗一口咬下電池且火花開始從電池冒出時，可以看到長沙發上有另一隻狗、地板上有一隻貓。

The fire department said the Tulsa-area home was significantly damaged by the fire in May but the two dogs and the cat escaped through a pet door.

該消防局說，這個土爾沙地區的住家5月遭這場火災嚴重毀損，但2狗1貓透過寵物門逃了出來。

Fire department spokesman Andy Little said in the post that the battery the dog was chewing was intended for charging cell phones. He said lithium-ion batteries can store “a significant amount of energy in a compact space” but when that energy “is released uncontrollably, it can generate heat, produce flammable and toxic gasses and even lead to explosions.” He said the batteries can possibly become dangerous when they are damaged, overcharged or exposed to extreme heat.

消防局發言人安迪．利特爾在貼文中說，狗狗咀嚼的電池是用來為手機充電的。他說，鋰離子電池可儲存「大量能量在緊湊空間內」，但當能量「不受控釋放時，它會產生熱能、產生易燃和有毒氣體，甚至導致爆炸。」他說，當電池損壞、過度充電或暴露在極熱環境中時，可能變得危險。

新聞辭典

enlist：動詞，指從軍、爭取幫助。例句：The organization has enlisted the support of many famous people in raising money to help homeless animals.（這個組織募款幫助流浪動物已得到了許多名人支持。）

gnaw：動詞，指啃出孔洞或逐漸啃壞、使煩惱。例句：The feeling that we’ve forgotten something has been gnawing at us all day.（我們一整天坐立不安，總覺得忘了什麼事。）

