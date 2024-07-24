中英對照讀新聞》Japan crypto exchange says lost $300 mn bitcoin in ’leak’ 日本加密貨幣交易所說 在「外洩事件」中損失3億美元比特幣

加密貨幣象徵物。（路透）

2024/07/24 05:30

◎管淑平

Japanese crypto exchange DMM Bitcoin said it had lost bitcoin worth around $300 million in what it described as "an unauthorised leak" from its digital wallet.

日本加密貨幣交易所DMM Bitcoin說，其數位錢包中的比特幣發生一次「未獲授權的外洩」，損失大約價值3億美元的比特幣。

"We are still investigating details of the damages," it said in a statement after detecting the "unauthorised leak" at around 13:26 Friday.

該交易所在週五約13時26分偵測到這起「未經授權的外洩事件」後，發表一份聲明表示，「我們仍在調查詳細的損失情況」。

Global cryptocurrency analysis firm Chainalysis said it was one of the biggest crypto hacks.

全球加密貨幣分析公司Chainalysis表示，這是最大規模的加密貨幣入侵事件之一。

"Today’s hack of Japanese exchange DMM Bitcoin is the biggest hack since Dec 2022 and the 7th largest crypto hack ever," Chainalysis said in post on social media platform X, adding it had labelled the funds as "stolen". (AFP)

Chainalysis在社群媒體平台X發文說，「今天日本交易所DMM Bitcoin的入侵事件，是自2022年12月以來最大一次駭客攻擊，也是歷來第7大加密幣入侵事件」，該公司接著說道，這些資金已被標記為「遭竊」。（法新社）

新聞辭典

unauthorised：形容詞，未經授權的。例句：Accessing the system without proper credentials is considered unauthorised activity.（無適當憑證進入系統，會被視為未經授權的活動。）

detect：動詞，檢測，發現。例句：The security software is capable of detecting and blocking malicious attacks.（安全軟體能夠檢測並封鎖惡意攻擊。）

