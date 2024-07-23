中英對照讀新聞》Xi’s Big Economic Meeting Shows Party Bracing for Slower Growth習的重大經濟會議顯示，黨準備接受放緩的成長

中共三中全會並未提出提振房市措施。（歐新社）

2024/07/23 05:30

◎魏國金

President Xi Jinping vowed to make “high-quality development” the guiding force of the world’s No. 2 economy, showing few signs that the top leadership is preparing to unleash major steps to boost demand or arrest the property slump.

中國國家主席習近平矢言讓「高品質發展」成為全球第二大經濟體的引導力量，幾乎沒有跡象顯示最高領導層準備釋出重大措施，以提振需求或遏制房地產下滑。

“High-quality development is the top mission of building a modern socialist country,” the official Xinhua News Agency said after the four-day meeting called the ’Third Plenum’ in Beijing.

「高質量發展是全面建設社會主義現代化國家的首要任務」，在北京召開為期4天、稱為「三中全會」的會議之後，官方新華社指出。

That vague slogan is interpreted to emphasize the quality of economic growth over its absolute pace. It centers on Xi’s ambitions to move up the value chain through tech innovation and become more resilient against US trade curbs.

該含糊口號被解讀為強調經濟成長的品質更甚於絕對速度。其重點集中在習透過科技創新，推升價值鏈，並變得更具韌性，以對抗美國貿易壓制的雄心。

“There remains a strong emphasis on high-quality growth. This means the tolerance for a period of modestly slower growth remains in place,” said Becky Liu, head of China macro strategy at Standard Chartered.

「仍強烈強調高品質成長，這意味對一段時期成長溫和放緩的容忍度依然存在」，渣打銀行中國宏觀策略主管劉潔說。

新聞辭典

brace for/against：為…做準備。例句：We braced for the typhoon.（我們已為颱風做好準備。）

in place：處於通常位置、準備就緒。例句：The arrangements are all in place for the meeting.（會議的安排全部準備就緒。）

