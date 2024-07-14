中英對照讀新聞》All change at Downing Street, except Larry the Cat唐寧街的一切都變了，只有貓咪賴瑞不變

賴瑞的形象已與唐寧街10號密不可分。（歐新社）

2024/07/14 05:30

◎林家宇

On a night of sweeping change across British politics, one thing at the heart of the government remained the same on Friday morning: Larry the Downing Street cat.

英國政治發生劇變的一夜後，隔天一早在政府中心仍有一件事保持不變：唐寧街之貓賴瑞

請繼續往下閱讀...

The white and tabby cat, who bears the official title Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, was seen padding around the famous high gloss black door to Number 10 - the office he will now share with his sixth prime minister.

這隻白色虎斑貓的官方頭銜為內閣辦公室首席捕鼠官，牠被看見在知名的10號亮面黑門周邊漫步。牠和牠任內第六位首相將共享這座官邸。

Larry has been resident in the seat of British power since 2011 when, under then-prime minister David Cameron, he was adopted from the nearby Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

賴瑞自2011年起居住在英國的權力中心。當時，時任首相大衛．卡麥隆從鄰近的巴特西貓狗之家領養賴瑞。

On Friday, his latest housemate, Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, took up office having won a landslide electoral victory.

賴瑞的最新室友，工黨領袖施凱爾在選舉中大勝並入主首相辦公室。

While Larry is clearly going nowhere, he might soon have some company: Starmer already has a cat named JoJo who is expected to join him when he takes up residence in the street.

儘管賴瑞顯然哪裡也不會去，牠可能很快會有夥伴陪同：施凱爾已有一隻名叫JoJo的貓，預料會和主人一同住進唐寧街。

新聞辭典

sweeping：形容詞，全面的、廣泛的。例句：The new CEO made sweeping changes to the structure of the company.（新任執行長對公司架構進行全面性改動）

adopt：名詞，領養、收養。例句：Fortunately, The little girl was adopted by the good-hearted couple.（很幸運地，小女孩被一對好心夫婦收養）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法