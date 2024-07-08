為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

首頁　>　國際

中英對照讀新聞》US nuclear missile program costs soar to around $160 billion 美國核子飛彈計畫成本飆升至約1600億美元

2017年8月2日，1枚未裝載彈頭的義勇兵3型洲際彈道飛彈，於太平洋夏令時間凌晨2時10分，在美國加州范登堡空軍基地進行操作測試時發射升空。（路透）

2017年8月2日，1枚未裝載彈頭的義勇兵3型洲際彈道飛彈，於太平洋夏令時間凌晨2時10分，在美國加州范登堡空軍基地進行操作測試時發射升空。（路透）

2024/07/08 05:30

◎陳成良

The cost of an Air Force program to replace aging nuclear missiles has ballooned to about $160 billion from $95.8 billion, three people familiar with the matter said, threatening to slash funding for other key modernization plans.

3名知情人士指稱，空軍更換老舊核子飛彈計畫的成本，已從958億美元激增至約1600億美元，可能導致其他重要現代化計畫的資金被削減。

The project, now named the Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) program, is designed and managed by Northrop Grumman Corp and aims to replace aging Minuteman III missiles.

該計畫現名為「哨兵」洲際彈道飛彈（ICBM）計畫，由諾斯洛普‧格魯曼公司設計和管理，旨在取代老舊的「義勇兵3型」飛彈。

Its latest price tag has risen by around $65 billion since a 2020 cost estimate, according to a U.S. official, an industry executive and a hill aide briefed on the matter. This may force the Pentagon to scale back the project’s scope or time frame, a second industry executive said.

據1名美國官員、1名業界高層主管及1名知情國會助理表示，自2020年的成本估算以來，該計畫的最新價目已提高約650億美元。另1名業界高層主管稱，這可能會迫使五角大廈縮減該計畫的範圍或時程。

Bloomberg reported earlier on Friday that the new price tag was around $141 billion with the Pentagon assessing modifications of construction and schedule. (Reuters)

彭博社週五稍早報導，五角大廈正在評估施工和進度的修改，新成本約為1410億美元。（路透）

新聞辭典

balloon：動詞，膨脹，激增。例句：Trade deficits have ballooned.（貿易逆差急遽膨脹。）

scale back/down （something）：慣用語，縮減。例句：Sid will have to scale back his plans.（席德將不得不縮減他的計畫。）

