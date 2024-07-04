中英對照讀新聞》’They’re all high’: Rats eat marijuana from police evidence room 「牠們都吸毒了」：老鼠吃掉警察證物室裡的大麻

紐奧良市1所警察局證物室的大麻，被老鼠吃個精光。（法新社檔案照）

2024/07/04 05:30

◎孫宇青

Rats that managed to get into an evidence room at a decaying police headquarters building have been eating confiscated marijuana.

成功進入1座破舊警察總部大樓證物室的老鼠，一點一滴地吃掉了被沒收的大麻。



The ageing offices of the police department in New Orleans are so dilapidated and vermin-infested that the animals managed to get into the evidence lock-up room, according to Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick.

紐澳良警察局長安妮‧柯克派翠克 (Anne Kirkpatrick) 表示，紐奧良警察局老舊的辦公室破爛不堪且害蟲猖獗，以至於老鼠成功進入鎖上的證物室。

"The rats eating our marijuana, they’re all high," she told city council members. "The uncleanliness [in the building] is off the charts," she added.

她告訴市議員：「這些老鼠吃掉我們的大麻，牠們全都吸毒了。」她還提到：「（大樓裡）的骯髒程度驚為天人。」

Rat droppings have been found on officers’ desks, Ms Kirkpatrick said - adding that the building, where the department has been based since 1968, has been taken over by mould and cockroaches.

柯克派翠克女士表示，警察同仁的辦公桌上發現老鼠糞便，並補充說，該部門自1968年以來一直駐紮的這棟大樓，已被黴菌和蟑螂攻佔。

新聞辭典

vermin：名詞，害蟲；害獸；危害社會的人。例句：Some online celebrities are simply vermins.（某些網紅根本是社會敗類。）

off the charts：慣用片語，處於極高水準的。例句：Grandma’s blood glucose was off the charts.（奶奶的血糖高得嚇人。）

