中英對照讀新聞》Musk, Argentine president see eye-to-eye on boosting free markets and lithium 馬斯克、阿根廷總統在促進自由市場和鋰礦計畫上看法一致

Billionaire Elon Musk and Argentina’s libertarian president Javier Milei promised to work together on Friday to promote free markets as well as potential lithium projects after the two likeminded men met in Texas, home to the tycoon’s Tesla electric car company.

億萬富豪伊隆‧馬斯克和阿根廷自由派總統哈維爾‧米雷伊這兩名理念相同的人，週五在馬斯克的特斯拉電動車公司總部所在地德州會面後，承諾一起努力促進自由市場，以及可能的鋰礦計畫。

Musk has previously showed his admiration for Milei’s full-throated embrace of private enterprise and his distain for what he sees as socialist excesses.

馬斯克先前曾展現他對米雷伊全力支持民營企業的欽佩，以及對他所認為的過度社會主義的輕蔑。

In comments to local media, Argentina’s incoming ambassador to the United States, Gerardo Werthein, noted that Musk and Milei also discussed lithium.

即將上任的阿根廷駐美國大使傑拉多‧魏森向當地媒體發表的談話中，提到馬斯克和米雷伊也討論了鋰礦。

"We talked about the investment opportunities in Argentina in lithium... We’re very committed not only to exporting raw materials but also to adding value," Werthein said. (Reuters)

「我們討論關於在阿根廷投資鋰礦的機會…我們十分致力於不僅要出口原物料，也要增加價值」，魏森說。（路透）

新聞辭典

see eye to eye with sb.：片語，與某人看法一致。例句：They don’t see eye to eye on these issues.（他們在這些問題上看法不同。）

full-throated：形容詞，傾全力的。例句：The union gave its full-throated support to the new policy.（工會全力支持這項新政策。）

