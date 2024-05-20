中英對照讀新聞》Microsoft asks some China staff to relocate amid Sino-US tensions 微軟要求部分中國員工在中美緊張局勢下轉調

微軟要求數百名中國員工考慮轉調至美國等地。（路透）

2024/05/20 05:30

◎陳成良

Microsoft is asking some of its China-based employees to consider transferring outside the country, the company said on Thursday, as relations between U.S. and China grow increasingly strained over technologies like artificial intelligence and semiconductors.

微軟週四表示，由於美中雙方在人工智慧、半導體等科技領域的關係日益緊張，該公司正要求部分駐中國員工考慮轉調至其他國家工作。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The employees, mostly engineers of Chinese nationality, were earlier in the week offered an option to transfer to the U.S., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

《華爾街日報》援引知情人士的話報導，這些員工多為中國籍工程師，本週稍早該公司已向他們開放可轉調至美國、愛爾蘭、澳洲和紐西蘭的選擇。

The move comes amid spiralling Sino-U.S. relations as President Joe Biden’s administration hiked tariffs on various Chinese imports including electric vehicle (EV) batteries, computer chips, and medical products.

此舉緣於美中關係持續惡化，美國總統拜登政府近期對多項中國進口商品加徵關稅，包括電動車（EV）電池、電腦晶片和醫療產品等。

新聞辭典

relocate：動詞。（使）搬遷；（使）遷移；重新安置。例句：My company relocated me to Paris.（公司把我調到巴黎。）

spiral：動詞，螺旋形，呈螺旋式上升（或下降）；（費用、價格等）急遽成長，急速上升，（形勢）急劇惡化。例句：By 1988 the monetary indicators were spiralling out of control.（到了1988年，貨幣指標已失控狂飆。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法