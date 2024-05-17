為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
限制級
您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
未滿18歲
或不同意本條款離開離開
我同意
我已年滿18歲進入進入
根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
首頁　>　國際

中英對照讀新聞》A Potentially Hazardous Cat Puts a Japanese City on Alert 一隻有潛在危險性的貓讓一座日本城市如臨大敵

日本廣島縣福山市野村鍍金工廠提供的畫面，顯示野貓闖入該工廠沾染有毒物質六價鉻後留下掌印。 （法新社）

日本廣島縣福山市野村鍍金工廠提供的畫面，顯示野貓闖入該工廠沾染有毒物質六價鉻後留下掌印。 （法新社）

2024/05/17 05:30

◎ 張沛元

The citizens of Fukuyama, Japan, are on watch for a potentially hazardous cat that appears to have fallen into a tank of toxic chemicals at a factory and then escaped, darting across the factory yard and into the city at large.

日本（廣島縣）福山市的市民正提防一隻有潛在危險性的貓，該貓顯然掉進一家工廠內的有毒化學物質槽後跑掉，快速穿過廠區進入該市脫逃。

Be on the lookout, the citizens of Fukuyama, were warned, for a cat with “abnormalities.”

福山市民被警告，要密切注意一隻「異常」的貓。

A representative from the factory said that paw prints were spotted near the tank by an employee arriving for work Monday morning and that the security video showed the cat fleeing the factory around 9:30 the night before.

該工廠的一名代表說，一名員工週一早上到廠上班時在化學槽附近發現掌印，而監視器畫面顯示該貓前晚9時30分左右逃離該工廠。

The tank holds hexavalent chromium, a reddish-brown solution widely used in plating that has been shown to cause lung cancer in humans if inhaled.

該化學槽內有六價鉻，是一種廣泛用於電鍍的紅棕色溶液，已被證明人類一旦吸入將導致肺癌。

新聞辭典

dart：名詞，飛鏢，飛快突然的動作；動詞，飛奔，猛衝去。例句：A responsible owner should train his/her dog not to dart outside when the door is open.（負責任的飼主應該訓練愛犬不要一開門就往外衝。）

on the lookout for：片語，密切注意著；費心尋覓著。例句：She is on the lookout for a cheap flight ticket to Tokyo.（她正留心想買一張去東京的便宜機票。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

國際今日熱門
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

網友回應

載入中
此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

熱門推播