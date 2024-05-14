中英對照讀新聞》South Korea Plans $7.3 Billion package to Support Chip Industry南韓計畫規模73億美元的方案，以支持晶片產業

南韓財長崔相穆宣佈將推出73億美元支持晶片產業的計畫。（路透）

South Korea is readying plans for a support package for chip investments and research worth more than 10 trillion won ($7.30 billion), the finance minister said on Sunday, after setting its sights on winning a "war" in the semiconductor industry.

在矢志贏得半導體產業的「戰爭」後，南韓財政部長週日表示，南韓準備推出規模逾10兆韓元（73億美元）的晶片投資與研究支持方案。

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok said the government would soon announce details of the package, which targets chip materials, equipment makers, and fabless companies throughout the semiconductor supply chain.

財政部長崔相穆說，政府不久將宣佈該方案細節，方案鎖定整個半導體供應鏈中的晶片材料、設備製造商與無廠半導體公司。

The program could include offers of policy loans and the setting-up of a new fund financed by state and private financial institutions. South Korea is also building a mega chip cluster in Yongin, south of its capital, Seoul, which it touts as the world’s largest such high-tech complex.

該計畫可能包含提供政策貸款，以及由國家與民間金融機構出資成立一個新基金。南韓也正在首都首爾以南的龍仁市興建一個超大晶片聚落，該聚落號稱是世界最大的相關高科技綜合群中心。

President Yoon Suk Yeol has vowed to pour all possible resources into winning the "war" in chips, promising tax benefits for investments.

韓國總統尹錫悅矢志傾注所有可能資源來贏得晶片「戰爭」，承諾為投資提供稅收優惠。

新聞辭典

set one’s sights on：決心、立志。例句：She has set her sights on becoming a teacher.（她立志當一名老師。）

mega：巨大的、極佳的。例句：He’s got a mega voice.（他有天籟嗓音。）

