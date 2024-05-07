中英對照讀新聞》Man says his emotional support alligator, known for its big social media audience, has gone missing男子稱，作為他情感支持的短吻鱷失踪了，牠因為擁有大量社群媒體受眾而聞名

賓州男子喬伊．亨尼表示，今年4月他去喬治亞州布倫瑞克度假時，作為他情感支持的短吻鱷失踪了。（美聯社）

2024/05/07 05:30

◎盧永山

A Pennsylvania man who credits an alligator named Wally for helping relieve his

depression for nearly a decade says he is searching for the reptile after it went

請繼續往下閱讀...

missing during a vacation to the coast of Georgia.

賓州1名男子認為，1隻名叫沃利的短吻鱷近10年來幫他減輕了憂鬱症；但在他前往喬治亞州海濱度假期間，沃利失蹤了，他正在找尋這隻爬行動物。

Joie Henney has thousands of social media users following his pages devoted to Wally.He has posted photos and videos online of people petting the 1.7 meter alligator like a dog or hugging it like a teddy bear. Wally’s popularity soared to new heights last year when the gator was denied entry to a Philadelphia Phillies game.

喬伊‧亨尼擁有數千名社群媒體用戶，追蹤他專門介紹沃利的網頁。他在網路上發布人們像狗一樣撫摸這條1.7公尺長的鱷魚，或像泰迪熊一樣擁抱牠的照片和影片。去年，當沃利被拒絕參加（美國職棒大聯盟）費城費城人隊的比賽時，沃利的受歡迎程度飆升至新的高度。

Now Henney said he is distraught after Wally vanished while accompanying him on an April vacation in Brunswick, Georgia. He said he suspects someone stole Wally from the outdoor enclosure where Wally spent the night on April 21.

如今亨尼表示，今年4月沃利陪他去喬治亞州布倫瑞克度假時失踪，他感到心煩意亂。他說，他懷疑有人在4月21日從沃利過夜的戶外圍欄把牠偷走。

新聞辭典

distraught：形容詞，心煩意亂的、非常焦慮的、幾乎要發狂的。例句：The missing child’s distraught parents made an emotional appeal for information on TV.（失蹤兒童的父母極爲焦慮，在電視上情緒激動地懇請大家提供相關消息。）

vanish：動詞，突然不見、消失、絕跡。例句：We ran out after the thief, but he had vanished into thin air.（我們沖出去追小偷，但他已經消失得無影無蹤。）

#中英對照讀新聞#喬治亞州布倫瑞克#短吻鱷/span〉

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法