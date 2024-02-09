中英對照讀新聞》Hundreds of tons of dead fish wash up in Hokkaido; experts puzzled 數百噸死魚被沖上北海道海岸，專家難解

圖為2023年12月7日日本北海道函館附近的戶井漁港的海灘，佈滿疑似缺氧而被沖上岸的死魚。（美聯社）

Hundreds of tons of dead sardines washed up on a beach in northern Japan, prompting speculation a school of fish was suddenly deprived of oxygen for some reason.

數以百噸計的死沙丁魚被沖上日本北部1處海灘，引發魚群可能因某種原因突然缺氧的猜測。

A silver blanket of dead fish covered a roughly 1.5-kilometer stretch of shoreline around Toi fishing port in southern Hakodate on the northernmost main island of Hokkaido.

（日本）最北主島北海道的南部城市函館的戶井漁港附近，約1.5公里的海岸線被覆蓋上一層銀色死魚。

Officials estimated that at least 1,000 tons of mostly sardines but some mackerel washed ashore Dec. 7 but made clear the figure could be higher.

官員估計，（2023年）12月7日有至少1000噸（死魚）被沖上岸，主要是沙丁魚，但也有若干鯖魚，但（官員）也明示，（被沖上岸的死魚）數量可能會更高。

City authorities, along with the Oshima Regional Promotion Bureau of the Hokkaido prefectural government, will work local fishermen from Dec. 9 to begin cleaning up the area and disposing of the dead fish.

（函館）市政府及北海道道廳的渡島綜合振興局，將從（2023年）12月9日起，與當地漁民一起開始清理該地與處理死魚。

