中英對照讀新聞》Big E3 videogame expo calls it quits 大規模電玩展覽「電子娛樂展」停辦

2019年「電子娛樂展」會場。（法新社）

2024/01/31 05:30

◎管淑平

The main organizer of E3, a long-running videogame trade show, on Tuesday said the event will no longer take place, ending a 20-year run.

長年舉辦的電子遊戲貿易展覽會「電子娛樂展」主要主辦者週二說，將不再舉行這項展覽，結束持續20年的歷史。

"After more than two decades of serving as a central showcase for the US and global video game industry, ESA has decided to end E3," said Stanley Pierre-Louis, President and CEO of the Entertainment Software Association.

娛樂軟體協會總裁兼執行長史丹利‧皮耶—路易說，「做為美國和全球電玩產業的一個重要展示場合20多年後，娛樂軟體協會已決定停辦電子娛樂展。」

"ESA’s focus and priority remain advocating for ESA member companies and the industry workforce who fuel positive cultural and economic impact every day," he added.

「娛樂軟體協會的焦點和優先事項，依舊是為ESA會員企業和每天都在促進正面娛樂與經濟影響力的這個產業工作者發聲」，他接著說。

The Washington-based ESA had sponsored the big gathering annually since 1995. At its height, the show was a major launchpad for new releases from the biggest video gaming players. (AFP)

設於華盛頓的娛樂軟體協會自1995年起贊助這項年度盛大聚會。這項展覽的極盛時期是最大幾家電玩遊戲商發表新產品的重要平台。

（法新社）

新聞辭典

call it quits：片語，停止做某事，終止關係。例句：Let’s call it quits for the day. I’m exhausted.（今天就做到這裡吧，我累死了。）

run：名詞，連續進行的演出、展覽等，一連串。例句：We are frustrated by a run of defeats.（一連串的失敗讓我們備感挫折。）

