中英對照讀新聞》“Back on track”: Biden unveils plan for first US high-speed train 「回到正軌」：拜登公布美國第一條高速鐵路計畫

美國總統拜登2023年12月8日宣布美國基礎建設工程計畫。（路透）

2024/01/24 05:30

◎管淑平

Train enthusiast Joe Biden unveiled a $8.2 billion plan to get America’s creaking rail network back on track, including its first ever high-speed link between Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

火車愛好者喬‧拜登公布一份82億美元的計畫，要讓美國老舊的鐵路網重新上軌道，其中包括連結洛杉磯和拉斯維加斯的該國第一條高速鐵路。

The US president, who used the train between his Delaware home and Washington so much as a US senator that he was nicknamed "Amtrak Joe," visited Las Vegas to announce a series of federally funded rail upgrades.

這名在美國參議員任內搭火車往來德拉瓦住家和華府次數多到被暱稱為「美鐵喬」的美國總統，造訪拉斯維加斯，宣布一系列聯邦政府出資的鐵路升級工程。

Biden’s administration hopes to complete the Vegas-to-LA rail link by 2028. "You have no idea how much this pleases me," Biden said.

拜登政府希望在2028年前，完成拉斯維加斯與洛城之間的鐵路線。「你們不知道此事讓我多高興」，拜登說。

The plan would "put our nation back on track with the fastest, safest and greenest railways in the world." (AFP)

這項方案會「以這個世界上最快、最安全和最環保的鐵路，把我們國家帶回正軌」。（法新社）

新聞辭典

back on track：片語，重回正軌。在本文中以track軌道，一語雙關。例句：I’m trying to get my life back on track.（我正在努力讓生活回到正軌。）

unveil：動詞，發表，推出，宣佈。例句：The company has unveiled their latest products.（該公司發表了他們的最新產品。）

