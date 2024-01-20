中英對照讀新聞》Guinness World Records reviews evidence related to ‘oldest dog’ title金氏世界紀錄複審「最年長的狗」頭銜相關證據

1992年5月11日出生的純種阿蘭多獒犬「波比」，去年2月1日拿下金氏世界紀錄「最年長的狗」頭銜後，10月21日逝世，享年31歲。圖為牠去年2月12日在葡萄牙鄉下家裡後院自在模樣。（法新社）

2024/01/20 05:30

◎周虹汶

Guinness World Records (GWR) says it is conducting a formal review of the “world’s oldest dog” title it gave to a Portuguese canine named Bobi, who died last year.

金氏世界紀錄說，它正對去年去世的葡萄牙狗「波比」所獲得的「世上最年長的狗」頭銜進行正式複查。

The move follows complaints by veterinarians who raised doubts over his age.

此舉在獸醫們對牠的年齡提出質疑後展開。

Bobi was a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo who spent his life in a village in central Portugal. The GWR originally said the creature lived for 31 years and 165 days, breaking a record held since 1939 by an Australian cattle dog that died at 29 years and five months.

「波比」是一隻在葡萄牙中部村莊度過一生的純種阿蘭多獒犬。金氏世界紀錄最初說，這隻動物活了31歲又165天，打破以29歲又5個月年紀過世的一隻澳洲牧牛犬自1939年以來所保持紀錄。

According to Bobi’s owner Leonel Costa, some veterinarians were upset because he attributed Bobi’s longevity to factors including a steady diet of “human food” rather than pet food, which he said was often recommended by those in the sector.

根據「波比」的飼主萊昂內爾．科斯塔的說法，一些獸醫感到不安，因為他把「波比」長壽歸因於包括穩定食用「人類食物」而非寵物食品在內的因素，他說該領域人士經常推薦後者。

新聞辭典

doubt：名詞，指懷疑、疑慮、疑問。例句：The future of the building is in doubt because of a lack of money.（由於缺乏資金，這棟大樓能否建成還不確定。）

attribute：名詞，指特質、、屬性；動詞，指歸因於、歸咎於、認為某人事物具有。例句：Kindness is one of his attributes.（仁慈是他的特質之一。）

