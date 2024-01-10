中英對照讀新聞》Slovak PM sees Ukraine war lasting to 2030 without peace talks 斯洛伐克總理認為若無和談烏克蘭戰爭要持續到2030年

斯洛伐克總理費科。（歐新社）

2024/01/10 05:30

◎管淑平

Slovak premier Robert Fico said Friday that the Ukraine war risks lasting until 2030 if peace talks are not started.

斯洛伐克總理羅伯特‧費科週五說，如果沒有展開和平談判，烏克蘭戰爭有持續到2030年的風險。

The populist left-winger won September’s general election, pledging during the campaign to discontinue the military aid given to Ukraine by previous governments.

這名民粹主義左派贏得9月的大選，他在選戰期間承諾停止前政府給予烏克蘭的軍事援助。

"This conflict is frozen, it is in a state wherein it may last until 2029 or 2030," Fico told reporters in Prague after meeting his Czech counterpart Petr Fiala.

費科在布拉格與他的捷克對等官員、總理彼得‧費亞拉會面後，告訴記者「這場衝突凍結了，現在的情況使這場衝突或許會持續到2029年或2030年」。

"It is better to lead talks for 10 years in peace or with suspended combat operations than to go to the negotiations table after 10 years without any result, only to find out that we have another 500 or 600 thousand dead," he added. (AFP)

「在和平狀態或者戰鬥行動暫停下，進行持續10年的談判，比經過10年戰爭卻毫無結果，只造成又多了50或60萬人死亡才坐上談判桌還好」，他接著說道。（法新社）

新聞辭典

discontinue：動詞，停止（生產或供應某物或服務）。例句：We are discontinuing sales of older iPhone models.（我們將停止銷售舊款iPhone。）

counterpart：名詞，不同組織或國家的職務對等者。例句：The president met with his Italian counterpart to discuss the crisis.（總統與義大利總統會面討論這場危機。）

