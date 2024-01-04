中英對照讀新聞》Wrestlers brawl on packed bullet train in Japan日本摔角選手在客滿的新幹線列車上爭鬥

日本DDT摔角組織選在新幹線列車上舉行比賽。（路透檔案照）

2024/01/04 05:30

◎孫宇青

A narrow aisle didn’t stop two Japanese wrestlers from performing daring manoeuvres on board a 180mph bullet train - and it’s not the first time this wrestling group has picked unusual spots for its bouts.

狹窄的走道並未阻止兩名日本摔角手在時速180英里的子彈列車上施展大膽的動作，而且這不是該摔角組織第一次選擇特殊地點進行比賽。

DDT Pro-Wrestling organised the event, with all 75 seats selling out within half an hour, according to Japan News.

《日本新聞》報導，DDT職業摔角主辦這次活動，75個座位全數在半小時內被搶購一空。

The fight, which pitted Minoru Suzuki against Sanshiro Takagi, took place on the Nozomi Shinkansen bullet train between Tokyo and Nagoya on Monday.

週一，在東京通往名古屋的希望號新幹線子彈列車上，由鈴木實對決高木三四郎。

The fighters exchanged blows and performed daring manoeuvres, while onlookers recorded the rumble and took pictures from their seats.

兩位摔角手彼此交鋒，並施展大膽的動作，觀眾則在座位上側錄現場的隆隆聲，並拍下照片。

The group has hosted bouts in other unusual places, with a bookshop and a campsite the venues for previous fights.

該組織曾在其他特殊地點舉辦比賽，書店和露營地都曾是比賽場地。

Suzuki won the latest out-of-ring fight on the train.（Sky News）

鈴木在這場列車上的場外爭鬥中勝出。（天空新聞）

新聞辭典

daring：形容詞，大膽的。例句：This is a daring new song by one of the greatest singer of our times.（這是一首大膽的新歌，演唱者是我們這個時代最偉大的歌手之一。）

pit ... against：動詞片語，使相鬥、使較量。例句：Jimmy pitted his wits against the bureaucracy of the tax office.（吉米與稅務局官僚鬥智。）

