中英對照讀新聞》Californian passes state bar exam at age 17 and is sworn in as an attorney 17歲加州人通過州律師考試並宣誓成為律師

朴彼得（圖右）12月5日宣誓成為律師，成為加州通過律師考試最年輕的人。（美聯社）

2023/12/19 05:30

◎盧永山

The Tulare County District Attorney’s Office said this week that one of its law clerks Peter Park passed the State Bar of California exam at age 17.Park is the youngest person to pass the exam.

圖萊里郡檢察官辦公室本週表示，該辦公室的一名律師助理朴彼得，17歲就通過加州律師資格考試。朴彼得是通過這項考試最年輕的人。

“Passing the California Bar exam is a major accomplishment at any age, and for someone as young as Mr. Park, it is quite an extraordinary feat and one worth celebrating,” The State Bar executive Director Leah Wilson said.

加州律師協會執行董事里亞‧威爾森表示：「通過加州律師考試對於任何年齡的人來說，都是一項重大成就，對於像朴彼得先生這樣年輕的人來說，更是一項非凡之舉，值得慶祝。」

Park began a four-year juris doctor program at the Northwestern California University School of Law（NWCU） in 2019 at age 13.

朴彼得於2019年13歲時，在西北加州大學法學院（NWCU）展開為期4年的法學博士課程。

After graduating from the NWCU this year, Park became a law clerk for the District Attorney’s office in August, turned 18 in late November and was sworn in as an attorney on Dec. 5.

朴彼得今年自NWCU畢業後，8月成為圖萊里郡地方檢察官辦公室的法律助理，11月底滿18歲，12月5日宣誓成為律師。

新聞辭典

feat：名詞，功績、英勇世紀、壯舉。例句：The Eiffel Tower is a remarkable feat of engineering.（艾菲爾鐵塔是工程技術上的一項非凡傑作。）

juris doctor：名詞，法學博士。例句：The university conferred on him the title of Juris Doctor.（這所大學授予他法學博士頭銜。）

