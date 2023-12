中英對照讀新聞》Norway is rebuilding a reindeer fence at the border to stop the animals’ strolls into Russia 挪威重建邊境柵欄 阻止馴鹿闖入俄羅斯

挪威搶修邊境柵欄,防止馴鹿跑到俄國境內吃草。(美聯社檔案照)

2023/12/07 05:30

◎孫宇青

Norway is rebuilding a dilapidated reindeer fence along its border with Russia in the Arctic to stop them from wandering into the neighboring country — costly strolls for which Oslo has to compensate Moscow over loss of grassland.

挪威正在北極地區與俄羅斯交界處沿線重建破爛的馴鹿柵欄,以阻止牠們漫步到鄰國。馴鹿的這個舉動代價高昂,因為奧斯陸當局必須補償俄國的草原損失。

The reindeer barrier along the Norway-Russia border spans 150 kilometers and dates back to 1954.

挪威與俄國邊界的馴鹿柵欄全長150公里,可追溯到1954年。

The work is a challenge, however, as the workers have to stay on the Norwegian side of the border "at all times" during construction. If a worker crossed into Russian territory, without a Russian visa, that would amount to illegal entry.

然而,這項工程挑戰性十足,因為工人在施工期間必須「一直」待在挪威這側。如果工人在沒有俄國簽證的情況下進入俄國境內,就等同非法入境。

Russia has sent two compensation claims, the Norwegian Agriculture Agency said.(AP)

挪威農業部表示,俄國已提出兩份賠償請求。(美聯社)

新聞辭典

dilapidated:形容詞,破舊的。例句:We were forced to stay in a dilapidated hotel.(我們被迫入住一家破舊的飯店。)

stroll:名詞或動詞,散步、溜達。例句:Strolling in the country relieves the anxious salaryman.(在鄉間散步讓這名焦慮的上班族感到放鬆。)

