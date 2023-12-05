中英對照讀新聞》Italian officials secure 12th Century leaning tower in Bologna to prevent collapse義大利官員保護波隆那12世紀斜塔以防倒塌

義大利波隆那市政府斥資支撐加里森達塔，以防止倒塌。（路透）

2023/12/05 05:30

◎盧永山

Officials have secured the area around one of two 12th Century towers that have become symbolic of the northern city of Bologna, fearing its leaning could lead to collapse.

義大利官員已經保護2座12世紀塔樓的其中1座周邊的區域，擔心其傾斜可能導致倒塌；這2座塔已成為北部城市波隆那的象徵。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The city on Friday announced 4.3 million euros in works to shore up the Garisenda tower, one of the so-called Two Towers that look out over central Bologna, providing inspiration over the centuries to painters and poets and a lookout spot during conflicts. Work will proceed during January and February.

波隆那市週五宣布斥資430萬歐元支撐加里森達塔，該塔是俯瞰波隆那市中心的所謂雙塔之一，幾個世紀以來為畫家和詩人提供靈感，也是衝突期間的瞭望點。施工將在明年1月和2月期間進行。

Italy’s civil protection agency has maintained a yellow alert on the site, denoting caution but not imminent danger.

義大利公民保護機構已對該地點維持黃色警戒，代表需小心但並非迫在眉睫的危險。

The Garisenda, the shorter of two towers built between 1109 and 1119, currently stands 48 meters to the Asinelli’s 97 meters.

加里森達塔建於1109年至1119年間，是雙塔中較矮的1座，目前高48公尺，而阿西內利塔高97公尺。

Mayor Matteo Lepore noted in a debate earlier this month that the Garisenda tower has leaned since it was built “and has been a concern ever since.”

波隆那市長馬泰奧‧萊波雷在本月稍早的1場辯論中指出，加里森達塔自建成以來一直在傾斜，「從那時起就一直令人擔憂」。

新聞辭典

shore up：動詞片語，支撐、改善。例句：The new public relations manager has the difficult task of shoring up the company’s troubled image.（新任公關經理面臨改善公司不良形象的艱钜任務。）

denote：動詞，預示、表示、代表。例句：The color red is used to denote passion or danger.（紅色用於表示激情或危險。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法