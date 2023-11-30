為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

首頁　>　國際

中英對照讀新聞》Yoga enthusiasts master the cat pose at kitten yoga session 瑜伽愛好者在小貓瑜伽課中掌握貓式

印度一間瑜珈教室裡到處都是可愛的小貓。（路透檔案照）

印度一間瑜珈教室裡到處都是可愛的小貓。（路透檔案照）

2023/11/30 05:30

◎孫宇青

Dressed in gym clothing and armed with foam mats, a group of yoga enthusiasts gathered at a studio in the south of the Indian capital for an hour of "yoga with a furry twist."

在印度首都南部一間工作室內，一群身穿健身服、拿著泡沫墊的瑜珈愛好者聚集在一起，進行一小時的「毛茸茸瑜珈」。

Kittens wandered around the sunlit studio in Vasant Kunj in New Delhi as the session began, some resting on the mats as soft music filled the air, while others stared curiously at the attendees as they switched between yoga poses.

課程開始後，新德里瓦桑特昆吉地區陽光傾瀉的工作室裡瀰漫著輕柔的樂曲，多隻小貓四處走動，有幾隻在瑜珈墊上休息，還有一些在參加者變換瑜珈姿勢時好奇地盯著看。

Yoga involving furry companions is a popular trend around the world, with sessions involving goats and dogs usually drawing crowds looking to bust stress.

有毛茸茸的夥伴一起進行瑜珈活動，是世界各地的一種流行趨勢，例如有山羊和狗狗加入的瑜珈課程，通常會吸引渴望釋放壓力的人們。

"We call this distracted yoga," says Mona, who organises the sessions under the initiative, The Paw Hour, adding, "people sometimes take breaks from offices to attend our sessions and go back to work. They leave these classes with big smiles".（Reuters）

「爪子時間」倡議的課程規劃者莫娜說：「我們稱之為分心瑜珈」。她補充道：「人們有時會在工作空檔來上課，接著再回去工作。他們離開時會帶著燦爛的笑容。」（路透）

新聞辭典

cat pose：貓式，瑜珈動作的一種，難易度屬初階，有助於強化背部和肩膀柔軟度。

distracted：形容詞，分心的、心煩意亂的。例句：I am seriously distracted while people talk loudly on the metro.（每當人們在捷運上大聲說話，我就會十分心煩意亂。）

