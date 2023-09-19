中英對照讀新聞》Pig kidney works a record 2 months in a brain-dead patient豬腎在腦死患者體內運作2個月，寫下紀錄

紐約大學朗格尼移植研究所所長蒙哥馬利（右）準備將一枚經過基因改造的豬腎，移植進一名腦死病患體內。（擷取自紐約大學朗格尼研究所）

2023/09/19 05:30

◎魏國金

US surgeons who transplanted a genetically modified pig kidney into a brain-dead patient announced they had ended their experiment after a record-breaking 61 days.

將一枚經過基因改造的豬腎，移植進一名腦死病患體內的美國外科醫師宣布，在創下61天紀錄後，他們已結束實驗。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The latest experimental procedure is part of a growing field of research aimed at advancing cross-species transplants, mainly testing the technique on bodies that have been donated for science.

這項最新的實驗程序是一個越益發展、旨在推進跨物種移植的研究領域的一部分，主要是在為科學而捐出的遺體上測試該技術。

There are more than 103,000 people waiting for organ transplants in the United States, 88,000 of whom need kidneys.

在美國，有超過10萬3000人在等待器官移植，當中8萬8000人需要腎臟。

"We have learned a great deal throughout these past two months of close observation and analysis, and there is great reason to be hopeful for the future," said Robert Montgomery, director of the New York University Langone Transplant Institute, who led the surgery in July.

「透過過去兩個月密切的觀察與分析，我們獲得許多學習，有充分理由對未來懷抱希望」，紐約大學朗格尼移植研究所所長蒙哥馬利說，他在7月領導該手術。

新聞辭典

brain-dead：腦死的、（尤指疲勞、煩悶而）頭腦遲鈍的。例句：By the time I leave work I’m completely brain-dead.（到了下班時間，我的腦袋完全遲鈍了。）

transplant：移植、移居。例句：We transplanted the rose-bush into the back garden.（我們將那棵玫瑰移植到後花園。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法